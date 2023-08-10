Ruth Langsford looks sensational in striking pair of cropped jeans

Ruth Langsford always catches our eyes with her stunning sense of fashion, especially when she's presenting on QVC and for Thursday's edition, she stunned in one of her best outfits to date.

A fan of form-flattering legwear, Ruth looked at her absolute best in a pair of cropped jeans that showed off her svelete figure, and she paired the item with a striking blazer in a Barbiecore pink, a trend she has been rocking a lot lately. The blazer was overlaid a white shirt that carried a 'Love' message on it, and Ruth seemed very proud of her outfit.

On her Instagram Stories, she walked fans through her choices, saying: "Linen mix blazer. Love motif t-shirt. Cropped jeans. Wedge trainers. All from my range on QVC."

She showed off the look once again as she took an elevator selfie before heading into the QVC studios, but then she changed outfit entirely into a faux leather blazer in a toffee colour that was matched with black faux leather trousers.

Faux leather has been another trend that Ruth has been very interested in as of late, and earlier in the month, she modelled a full range for her devoted followers.

Resembling a catwalk model, Ruth walked around the corner in several bold colours, including a figure-enhancing black, a modest navy one, and even a stunning nutmeg one, however, the star of the show was instead her pair of skinny jeans.

Introducing followers to the new range, she shared: "Walking into a TSV weekend @qvcuk ! Very excited to be launching my new Faux Suede Blazer tonight. 5 lovely colours - Black, Nutmeg, Burgundy, Navy & Tan all with my gorgeous animal print lining. No pre-sale on this one so I just wanted to give you a sneak peek. Hope you can join me and @officialjackiekabler at 9PM for the TSV launch and lots of other fashion and fun!"

Fans were left enchanted by her eclectic style and were quick to lavish the veteran presenter, 63, with dozens of compliments. "That's amazing how you’re able to get changed so quickly each time," joked one, and a second complimented: "A great look there Ruth of casual/smart fashions."

A third posted: "Love the tan colour! Always so playful Ruth," while a fourth added: "Brilliant style and colour Ruth," and a fifth said: "Gorgeous collection," while many others shared heart emojis in the comments.

