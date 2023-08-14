Kelly Rowland shimmers in plunging satin top and sparkly skirt for glitzy LA brunch

Kelly Rowland served up some high-octane glamour on Sunday as she ventured out in Los Angeles for the Black Excellence Brunch.

The 42-year-old songstress, best known for her silky-smooth vocals in girl band Destiny's Child, attended the event as the latest honouree – and wow did she look absolutely flawless!

WATCH: Kelly Rowland sends fans into a frenzy in slinky leopard dress

For the glitzy brunch event, hosted by Trell Thomas, Kelly made a bold statement in a blush pink satin top featuring swathes of ruched fabric, a plunging neckline and a flamboyant, asymmetrical bow around the waistline.

She teamed her gorgeous top with a mesmerising nude maxi skirt embellished with silver and amber-hued crystals. Kelly elevated her get-up with a pair of heeled, tassel sandals, a gobstopper bejewelled ring and a pair of modern gold hoop earrings.

© Getty The star looked flawless in pink

The 'Say My Name' hitmaker ensured her makeup looked equally immaculate and opted to highlight her beautiful features with a sweep of matte makeup. And for an extra dose of glam, Kelly added some fluttery eyelashes and shimmery highlighter. Perfection!

Following the glitzy occasion, Kelly was quick to share a carousel of snapshots with her Instagram followers. Alongside her slew of flawless pictures, she gushed: "Black Excellence Brunch. Thank you @trellworld for honoring me! And what a beautiful room you curated of black excellence! Love you!! [black heart emoji]."

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the former The Voice judge, with one writing: "Wow… You look absolutely stunning [heart-eye emoji] and congrats!" while another wrote: "A vision in pink."

© Getty Kelly was positively glowing

A third remarked: "Literally perfect in every way," and a fourth added: "Always beautiful and on point."

The Excellence Brunch is the brainchild of media expert and activist Trell Thomas. He founded the brunch as a way to celebrate Black excellence and to establish a community for young professionals.

© Getty Kelly spoke at The Black Excellence Brunch

Away from the spotlight, Kelly enjoys spending quality time with her family. The singer has been married to husband Tim Weatherspoon for over nine years and they are parents to eight-year-old Titan and Noah, two.

© Instagram The singer is a doting mother-of-two

Back in October 2022, Kelly opened up about the possibility of expanding her adorable brood. Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she said: "No, I'm done. Two and through, two and through."

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Kelly shared: "Titan is the best big brother, like big brother of the year for sure."

© Instagram Kelly Rowland shares two sons with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon

She added: "My heart just bursts. When I brought Noah home and put him in Titan's arms – he loves his brother it's so sweet."

The family of four live in a palatial $3.45million home complete with an open-plan living area, a vast outdoor pool, a private home cinema and unspoilt views across the valley.