Helen Flanagan showcases figure in flirty sultry dress

Helen Flanagan looked sensational when she arrived at the McDonald's screening of the cult classic Clueless in London on Wednesday.

Turning heads on the red carpet, the 33-year-old amped up the glamour in a bold orange maxi-length dress which featured a chic ruffle design and a thigh-high slit. The sizzling number also boasted a plunging neckline and a fitted waistline.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan wows in Barbie-inspired Primark swimsuit

The stunning ensemble was styled further with strappy gold-encrusted heels and a delicate necklace. Helen also wore her trademark blonde hair in luscious waves, while she accentuated her pretty facial features with a deep orange lip, smoky brown eyes and a touch of blush.

During the outing, the actress tucked into her favourite Maccy D meal. She wrote on in Instagram: "Movie night with @mcdonaldsuk. Celebrating all the times Maccies has been in TV & film. My Famous Order is the McPlant though I do love some cheeky Fries #AsFeaturedIn."

Fans rushed to heap praise in the comments, with one writing: "Wow u look amazing x." Another said: "Loving that outfit @hjgflanagan." A third post read: "Stunning as always." A fourth person stated: "Absolutely gorgeous."

The outing comes shortly after the TV star returned from her summer vacation in Barbados. She shared a slew of envy-inducing pictures including a striking one of herself in a barely-there yellow string bikini. Helen captioned the pictures: "Some pap pics from our Barbados holiday [red heart emoji]. Last pic sums up my life every day [crying laughing emoji]…"

Her fellow I'm a Celebrity star Gillian McKeith responded with two heart-eyes emojis, and Helen's other followers shared her sentiments. One wrote: "Amaaazing," while others commented: "Nice x," and: "You're stunning @hjgflanagan, hope you're doing well."

The mum-of-two is now single following the end of her relationship with her ex-fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair. The former couple called time on their relationship in 2022 after 13 years together. Since their split, Helen has reportedly enjoyed a handful of dates thanks to exclusive dating app Raya.