Cat Deeley is keeping her sons busy during lockdown, as she proved in a new behind-the-scenes video this week. The presenter took to Instagram Stories to share a short clip of her sons making crumble in the family kitchen. A recipe could be seen on the table, and one of her sons leaned over a bowl of crumble ingredients, mixing them with his hands.

"How do you make the crumble?" Cat asked. The little boy pretended to growl in response, as he lifted the mixture with his fingers, and his mum responded, "Ooh wow." While her other son didn't say anything, he also appeared to be hard at work in the background.

The short clip also showcased part of the TV star's kitchen, which had a gleaming silver oven and sparkling royal green tiles. Cat captioned the video: "Crumble technique... grrr,". The 43-year-old shares two sons with her husband Patrick Kielty: Milo, four, and James, two. The good-natured video comes just a few days after Cat shared her disappointment with fans following the cancellation of this year's So You Think You Can Dance, which the presenter has fronted for 14 years.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Cat wrote: "It is with great sadness that we confirm that due to the governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and for the health and safety of everyone involved in SYTYCD Fox have decided to cancel season 17. I want to thank ALL the many talented dancers who auditioned for us this year and we will all miss SYTYCD this summer!"

Cat married comedian Patrick Kielty, pictured, in 2012

Needless to say, fans were disappointed by the news but understood the reasoning. One wrote: "Bummed but I support the call." Others added: "Sad times, sorry for all those who work on this programme," "Totally understand but will very much miss watching SYTYCD this summer," And: "Aww such a shame but please God it will be back again soon Cat." In the meantime, at least she'll enjoy a sweet treat!

