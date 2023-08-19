Holly Ramsay wows in Barbie-inspired string bikini

Holly Ramsay chanelled Barbie earlier this week as she posed in a pink string bikini with the prettiest gingham print.

The daughter of Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos with the caption: "Pink forever."

In the snapshot, the 23-year-old displayed her incredible figure in a pink triangle bikini as she soaked up the sunshine in her garden. Holly wore her hair in natural waves, opting for a light makeup look consisting of a touch of rosy blush, fluttering lashes, and a matte pink lip.

© Instagram Holly showed off her toned figure in the gingham print bikini

The model also shared a mirror selfie as she posed in a hot pink sports bra and a pair of high-waisted fleece shorts to match.

Fans were quick to comment on the pink-themed post, with one follower writing: "Pink to make the boys wink." Another added: "You look stunning Holly!"

A third wrote: "Yessss girl." While a fourth chimed in: "Barbie the second!"

© Instagram Holly shared a mirror selfie wearing the hot pink outfit

The star has been making the most of the summer sunshine, and earlier this month shared a series of photos from her trip to Croatia. The model looked absolutely stunning as she smiled for the camera in front of a picturesque backdrop wearing a colourful crochet bikini.

The post was captioned; "Summer Lover", and Holly's boyfriend Alex Peaty wrote: "Get me there."

Holly recently revealed her romance with the Olympian swimmer, who competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, the same year as Holly's sister Tilly.

Whilst the couple have kept details of their relationship under wraps, the pair have shared numerous photos on Instagram sharing a glimpse inside their romantic getaways.

