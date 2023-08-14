Alex Jones poses in a mini dress with lookalike daughter Annie

The mum-of-three is on holiday with her family

Alex Jones has showcased her impeccable summer style in a rare photo alongside her daughter Annie.

The mum-of-three, who is enjoying an extended break from The One Show, posted a photo from her family holiday in France on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, as she took a stroll with her mini-me daughter, 23 months.

© Instagram Alex donned a pretty white summer dress

Alex stood behind her stroller and smiled for a sweet snap while wearing a white short-sleeved mini dress with frill and shirred detailing. Styled with tan slip-on sandals, oversized shades and her hair worn down and straight, it was a masterclass in effortlessly chic holiday style from the Welsh TV presenter.

The doting mum took care to cover her daughter's face to protect her privacy, as the toddler reclined in her pushchair while wearing a mustard yellow romper and matching shoes.

© Instagram The family travelled to France

Alex, 46, has also posted a slew of family updates featuring her two sons, Teddy, six, and Kit, four, from their summer break. They include a clip of the boys energetically jumping into a swimming pool, and a sweet photo of little Annie cuddling up with one of her grandparents, which Alex captioned: "Her favourite has arrived."

While Alex hasn't given much away about her holiday destination, she did reveal they had travelled to Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy as part of their getaway. During their visit, Alex shared the sweetest picture of her husband Charlie looking after the kids whilst on board a ferry, in addition to numerous images of their farm campsite, and a heartwarming snapshot of Annie inspecting the kitchen crockery.

© Instagram Alex welcomed Annie in August 2021

"Our French adventure has begun," Alex noted in her caption, followed by the French flag emoji.

Fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "Gorgeous pic! Family time is precious," while a second chimed in: "Thank you for sharing, have a wonderful holiday!"