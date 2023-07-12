Michelle Keegan is a vision in the 'perfect' wrap dress

Michelle Keegan is no stranger to a stunning look that will stop you in your tracks and the popular actress has done it once again as she posed in what's been described as the "perfect" dress for summer.

In a short clip shared by fashion brand Very, who Michelle has a partnership and range with, the 36-year-old was a total vision in a curve-hugging wrap dress that showed off her beautiful physique to its full glory. Michelle looked tanned and super glam in the orange outfit as she flashed a huge grin while the camera panned up showcasing the astounding outfit.

The star had paired her stunning frock with a pair of strappy heels, while her bouncy brunette locks extended down past her shoulders, as she ended the clip by striking a power pose.

In its caption, the brand shared: "The perfect summer dress doesn't exi..." alongside a pair of eyes and an orange heart emoji, and Michelle was quick to share the post on her own Instagram Stories alongside another set of orange hearts emojis.

© Instagram Michelle looked absolutely stunning in her outfit

Fans were quick to comment on the look, with many tagging their friends and suggesting it for various occasions including a wedding, a holiday, and even a trip to the races.

Michelle is a fashion icon when it comes to her striking looks, and last month the former Coronation Street actress certainly got heads turning when she took to the open waters in a daring bikini.

© Instagram Michelle partied in her brown two-piece

Posing on her Instagram Stories alongside two of her close friends, Michelle was completely holiday ready in the strapless two-piece while also wearing a Panama hat and sunglasses and keeping her long brunette locks loose.

Her makeup was kept subtle, allowing her natural beauty to shine through and she accessorised with simple gold necklaces. The star captioned the snap: "What a day," adding heart and sun emojis.

© Instagram Michelle enjoyed an Ibiza break with husband Mark Wright

The snap was shared during her Ibiza holiday, with husband Mark Wright also joining in on the fun, and the actress shared several sun-soaked glimpses inside her trip away from home.

For one of her photos, Michelle posed inside a beachfront bar surrounded by date palms and giant aloe vera. She later posed by the pier in the same bikini as while on the boat, allowing the waves to gently crash over her.

© Instagram Michelle boasts an enviable physique

During her outing, she shared a perfect picture of herself looking ultra-glam in a pair of white linen trousers, a black crop top and her fedora. She was photographed enjoying what appeared to be an afternoon stroll down towards the sparkling coastline.