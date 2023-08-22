Louise Redknapp flashes insane abs in bold sports bra - and wow

The singer shares two children with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Louise Redknapp's sartorial prowess shows no signs of slowing down, and on Tuesday, the singer showed off her impressive abs in a daring sports bra.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 48-year-old star sent temperatures soaring when she uploaded a gorgeous selfie ahead of a morning Pilates session.

© Instagram Louise shared a glimpse of her insane abs

In the flawless snapshot, Louise looked bronzed and beautiful as she flashed a glimpse of her gym-honed physique.

For the sporty occasion, the mother-of-two donned a white sports bra featuring bold yellow stripes. She teamed her top with a cosy grey zip-up hoodie and a pair of black leggings.

© Instagram Louise always looks flawless

As for hair and makeup, the blonde beauty looked ageless with her luscious locks secured into a low bun. She opted for minimal makeup and accessorised with a simple chain necklace and a pair of dainty star pendant earrings. Stunning!

Louise has long incorporated Pilates into her fitness plan. Speaking to HELLO! in 2022, the star revealed: "I love Pilates on the tower or on the reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout. One of my best friends is a Pilates instructor so I get through the whole hour.

"I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

© Instagram The singer incorporates refomer Pilates into her fitness regime

Whilst Louise loves a sweaty workout, she's also a firm believer in balance.

"If someone said to me, 'do you want to meet for a drink and a bit of dinner on Tuesday night or go to the gym?' I mean, I'm always going to meet my mate for dinner. The gym is not at the front of my priorities," the star candidly confessed, before adding: "I'm not a big gym bunny."

© Getty Louise boasts an enviable physique

Louise's stunning selfie comes after she revealed the incredible results of her latest beauty transformation.

Over on social media, the Eternal songstress shared details of her hydrafacial – a rejuvenation treatment which she swears by.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp undergoes incredible facial rejuvenation treatment

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the mother-of-two shared several candid clips before revealing how "impressed" she was with the end results.

"So I've had my fourth @emface and I have to say I'm pretty impressed it has helped my jaw line, @idunnrejuvenation, you guys have been the absolute best," she wrote alongside a video of her with three Emface patches across her face.

She later added: "Thanks @idunnrejuvenation, I love coming to your clinic."

Emface is a non-invasive needle-free treatment that is designed to tighten and tone facial features in just twenty minutes, simply utilizing the simultaneous application of synchronized RF and HIFES technologies.

For optimal results, clients are encouraged to attend four sessions with noticeable results reportedly showing after 90 days following the final treatment.

© Instagram The singer shares two sons with her ex Jamie

Away from the spotlight, Louise is a devoted mother to her two sons, Charley and Beau, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp.

The couple were married for 20 years before their divorce in 2018. Jamie has since found love with model Frida, whilst Louise is currently thought to be enjoying life as a singleton.