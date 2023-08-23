Kelly Brook wows in silhouette-skimming floral mini dress

Kelly Brook is the queen of affordable fashion, and on Tuesday the star sported yet another high street design for her Global Radio presenting duties.

The 43-year-old presenter looked lovely in a knee-length floral frock in the most vibrant shade of pink as she left her Drive broadcast with co-host JK. The bubblegum number boasted a pretty yellow and green flower print, a V-neckline, and loose flutter sleeves.

WATCH: Kelly Brook dances on a yacht on holiday

Keeping things casual, Kelly slipped into a pair of brown suede sandals and added a touch of glamour to her ensemble thanks to a black Gucci handbag.

The star sported minimal makeup for her work duties and wore her brunette hair pulled back into a ponytail.

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Kelly Brook rocked a pretty pink floral dress on Tuesday

Kelly always champions affordable fashion and her clothes are usually from the high street, favouring brands like New Look and Zara.

Of course, she is her own best advertisement and is typically spotted wearing designs from her own clothing range from F&F at Tesco.

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock The model was pictured leaving Global Radio studios in London

The brunette beauty recently sat down with HELLO! to chat about her summer edit, featuring denim pieces, feminine florals, printed tops and effortlessly elegant outfits.

Kelly's budget-friendly fashion edit is her take on the "perfect summer wardrobe," and embodies her own zest for life.

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Kelly loves a high street bargain and typically champions her own F&F range

"I love seeing women of all shapes and sizes wearing the clothes. I like to make my edit inclusive, so I don’t just think about my shape – I think about what will suit everyone," she revealed.

Kelly is back into the swing of the working week following a blissful summer break with her husband Jeremy Parisi.

The happy couple jetted off to Sardinia to mark their one-year wedding anniversary in style, and it certainly looked like the trip of a lifetime.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kelly is known for her love of affordable fashion

The pair were pictured sunning themselves on a yacht, with Kelly soaking up the sun in a printed bikini.

The model told her Instagram followers: “We Travel a lot but rarely Holiday!! This was definitely the ULTIMATE holiday! If your looking for beautiful scenery, incredible beaches and 5star Service look no further than @7pinessardinia only 2hrs from London yet we felt a world away!! The most stunning resort and the best food on the planet! Can’t wait to return! Thank you.”