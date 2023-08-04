Kelly Brook drives fans wild with stunning Sardinia snaps as she says she 'rarely holidays'

Kelly Brook has been making everyone envious with her gorgeous holiday photographs from Sardinia this week. Of her idyllic break away, she playfully told her followers, “We travel a lot but rarely holiday!”

Life is a dream for the model, 43, and her husband Jeremy Parisi who have been catching rays on the Italian island off the Mediterranean coast. The happy couple have been abroad to celebrate some very special news as they mark one year of married life together. It has been an Italian fairytale summer for the lovebirds who have wandered around the pretty streets of Sardinia and sampled delicious local cuisine. With the sun on their backs, the pair slipped into their swimwear and made the most of their sunny getaway.

© Kelly Brook's Instagram They celebrated one year as a married couple

Alongside the photos, she wrote: “We Travel a lot but rarely Holiday!! This was definitely the ULTIMATE holiday! If your looking for beautiful scenery, incredible beaches and 5star Service look no further than @7pinessardinia only 2hrs from London yet we felt a world away!! The most stunning resort and the best food on the planet! Can’t wait to return! Thank you.”

© Kelly Brook's Instagram Life is a dream for the model, 43, and her husband Jeremy who have been catching rays on the Italian island

Ahead of her trip, Kelly caught up with HELLO! where she happily divulged her summer plans to relax with her husband in Italy for their wedding anniversary. With great excitement, she told us: "Hopefully enjoying time in the piazza with pizza and Aperol spritz. Marrying the most wonderful human and being mum to our beloved dog Teddy is my favourite role in life. I love the simple things.”

© Kelly Brook's Instagram Kelly enjoys a drink as the sun sets behind her

The model also spoke about having confidence and what it means to her as she candidly admits she is kinder to herself now. "Confidence means not caring what people think, liking yourself and being proud of your wins, even if they’re small," Kelly said. "It’s not setting your goals too high or making them unrealistic. I used to be very ambitious and driven. I’m kinder to myself now, and that comes from the confidence of not always having to prove yourself to others."

As she launched her latest F&F collection in May, she celebrated other women. "I love seeing women of all shapes and sizes wearing the clothes. I like to make my edit inclusive, so I don’t just think about my shape – I think about what will suit everyone," says the star.