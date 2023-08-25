Amanda Holden sets pulses racing in daring sunbathing photo

It's official, Amanda Holden's summer uniform is strictly bikinis and we aren't complaining. Her latest two-piece display on Thursday may be her most sizzling display yet - and it certainly caused a stir with fans.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Britain's Got Talent judge was on cloud nine as she sipped a cocktail rocking a vibrant tangerine Melissa Odebash bikini which she paired with a gold crocheted kaftan, from Naia Beach, Tess Daly's stylish swimwear line.

Captioning the photo, Amanda penned: "Forte dei Marmi ." Amanda's daring orange ensemble perfectly matched the apricot colour palette that covered her surroundings. Not only was she sipping on a delicious-looking Aperol Spritz, but she was also reclining on an orange deck chair under a matching gazebo.

The impeccable swimwear set perfectly showed off Amanda's sky-high legs and ultra-toned stomach. She also slipped on a pair of glamorous sunglasses and wore her honey-blonde tresses down with a natural wave.

© Instagram Amanda looks incredible

She also added a subtle gold necklace and elegant bangles. The TV star displayed her flawlessly manicured toes which were set off by her flawless golden suntan.

Friends and fans went wild in the comments section in response to her ab-baring ensemble. One follower penned: "Seriously," between two flame emojis. A second added: "FABULOUS as ALWAYS [red love heart and flame emoji]."

© Instagram Amanda and her girls headed out on a lavish boat trip

The musical theatre star has been living her best life over the last few weeks and could have been mistaken for a bond girl last week when she turned heads in a white bikini. Amanda was photographed basking in the sunshine under a rustic driftwood structure.

"Still squeezing out every drop of summer with my family," the 52-year-old penned. The star is currently away in Greece with her husband Chris Hughes and her two stunning daughters, Hollie, 11, and Lexi, 17.

Amanda is the ultimate beach babe

Amanda's girls couldn't look more like their TV star mum and look like triplets in one candid photo from a lavish boat trip. Amanda dazzled in a spellbinding gold beach dress meanwhile, youngest Hollie stunned wearing a white linen short suit, comprised of an elegant blazer and high-waisted shorts. She also wore a matching ivory-hued linen shirt.

Hollie's long hair was swept to the side in a chunky plait and she added a pair of fabulous cork wedges. Lexi looked equally as dazzling in a khaki green midi dress and mimicked her mother's pose, looking out to the side.

The model-in-the-making opted to wear her long locks down to freely blow in the sea breeze. Her fabulous accessories saw her slip into an array of stylish rings, gold hoops, as well as beach bracelets, and an anklet. Captioning the shot, she wrote: "Me and my girls," alongside a Greek flag emoji.