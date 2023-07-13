Cat Deeley melts hearts as rarely-seen son marks incredible first in sweet moment

So You Think You Can Dance? presenter Cat Deeley shares two sons with husband Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley was one proud parent on Thursday as she shared a beautiful clip with her followers showing her son James, four, partaking in his first-ever tennis lesson, and he looked to be a natural!

As you can see in the clip below, the youngster was practicing hitting the ball with a tennis coach, and even though the weather was horrible, the young man was able to hit the balls with ease, thanks to his coach's help. The youngster was letting the rain get to him opting not to wear a hat to cover his curly blonde locks, proving to be braver than his coach who went for a blue cap!

Cat was incredibly proud of her young son in the caption, as she enthused: "First lesson! Release the beast..." And with the skills he put on show, he'll be battling it out at Wimbledon in no time!

The presenter doesn't often share photos of her small family online, but she has treated fans to special occasions, although she is always certain to hide her sons' faces when she shares photos of the duo.

During a family holiday earlier in the year, Cat stunned her followers with a gorgeous snap of her standing with Milo, seven, and James as the trio enjoyed a sunrise while in warmer climes.

The family unit posed by a hotel balcony and ready to make a splash, Cat and her two boys were in their swim gear ahead of a fun-filled day at the beach. The presenter looked lovely in a flowy cotton dress dotted with painterly brushstrokes.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section with one writing: "Looks gorgeous," while a second remarked: "Ahh have the best time," followed by two red heart emojis. A third fan noted: "Happy holidays," and a fourth stunned fan added: "Holy cow the boys are SO BIG!!!!"

In a separate post, Cat shared a joyous photo of her little ones splashing about in the sea. She included the caption: "Looks like we made it…"

Over the years Cat has gushed about raising her two little boys between the family's LA and Belfast homes. Soon after welcoming her second child, she told Closer Magazine: "I'm besotted with the baby and really enjoying motherhood."

The star has also captured plenty of sweet moments of her young family and last year, she touched hearts across the nation with a snap of her two boys preparing for their return to school.

In a touching image, she snuggled up with her boys as they watched a bright orange sky by the sea, whilst snuggled up in warm fleeces. In the background were the flickering lights of the road. Captioning the clip, Cat wrote: "There’s nothing quite like an end-of-summer sunset with the boys. Let the new adventures begin…"

