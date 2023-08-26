Victoria Beckham and David share rare kiss in ultra-loved-up romantic photo

Victoria Beckham surprised fans on Saturday morning with a rare PDA photo of herself and David, kissing in front of a spectacular sunset.

The pair, who have been married for 23 years, proved the spark is very much still alive with them with the romantic photo, which saw VB throw her arms around David's neck as they shared a kiss.

Victoria's followers were beyond delighted by the kiss, commenting: "You are such a lucky lady," and: "That sunset kiss photo is my most favourite photo of the year out of anyone, anywhere!!" Another wrote: "I love you both forever!! May God continue to bless your beautiful union and family."

Victoria and David kissed against a sunset

While the kiss photo is super romantic, other fans were distracted by the other snaps in the carousel, including the sweetest photo of Harper basking in the sun on the back of a boat wearing a sweet white halter-neck top.

Another photo of the youngest showed her and David sharing a sweet hug, with fans writing: "Y’all are gorgeous but Harper is sunny and smiley and I love it," and: "Harper is such a dream!"

VB captioned the photo: "Family time is everything. Happy weekend, kisses from us all," prompting many fans to comment what a lovely family trip their latest break looks to be.

© Instagram Victoria's fans loved her latest photo of Harper

As well as Harper's all-white ensemble, Victoria also shared a photo of herself and her youngest child enjoying a boat ride with Harper wearing a blue vest and white skirt, while Victoria wears her trademark black, topped with a straw hat to protect her face from the sun.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper Beckham are having a fabulous break

David also posted a photo of Harper, writing: "Growing up too fast," alongside a photo of her daughter looking pensive.

LOOK: Harper Beckham debuts mega-long manicure in cute photos with dad David

© Instagram David Beckham worried Harper is growing up too quickly

The Beckhams have had a busy summer, spending time in Miami and Nashville, with their latest jaunt taking them to Italy, where David shared endless photos of the delicious food they're indulging in.

While it looks like they're having the time of their lives in Italy, David also appeared to be right at home when they were in Nashville, donning cowboy boots and a Stetson as they visited the southern city.

Most of the summer has been spent with David working hard in Miami with his football team, Inter Miami, which Lionel Messi recently signed to, so we're happy he's managed to take some family time too.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub