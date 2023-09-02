Kyra Sedgwick rocks gorgeous green swimwear as she hits the beach with Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary on 4 September

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon appear to be soaking up the last of the summer sun as the pair posed in their swimwear for a beach selfie on Friday.

In the stunning snap, Kyra looked sensational in a turquoise plunge ribbed swimsuit and cat eye sunglasses, while Kevin posed shirtless for the Instagram photo.

© Instagram Kyra and Kevin were all smiles for the beach photo

The Hollywood power couple looked as loved up as ever in the photo, which comes days before the couple's milestone 35th wedding anniversary on 4 September.

Kevin shared the photo on Instagram, which showed the beach wind blowing through the pair's hair, with the caption: "Hair by Mother Nature."

Fans headed straight to the comments to share their love for the post, and one follower wrote: "Beautiful couple!"

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick introduce second family at jaw-dropping farm

Another added: "I can't think of another couple that always appears to be so relaxed and happy. God bless you both."

"What a beautiful photo. You two bring a strong sense of unity to partnerships everywhere," a third penned.

It's unclear how Kyra and Kevin plan to spend their 35th wedding anniversary, but the occasion comes weeks after Kyra celebrated her 58th birthday.

The 65-year-old shared his appreciation for his wife on her special day, sharing a photo of The Summer I Turned Pretty actress posing in front of a desert sunset.

Kyra was absolutely glowing in the golden hour shot, wearing a blue ruffled dress and a cut-out black cardigan that tied in at her waist, whilst wearing her golden locks in voluminous natural curls.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife. My one and only," Kevin captioned the post.

© Getty Images Kevin and Kyra in fell in love in 1987

Thousands of followers granted their birthday wishes to the actress, and one fan wrote: "Happiest of birthdays to your beautiful wife who does not age!"

"Kyra looks great! All the best," another added.