Sofia Vergara wows in figure-skimming two-piece with must-see detailing

Sofia Vergara always knows how to make an impact with her amazing outfits – and her latest glittering look may just be one of her best yet.

The Amercia's Got Talent judge looked absolutely stunning on Friday as she attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour wearing a fitted strapless top and matching flared pants with the most incredible embellished detailing.

© Instagram Sofia looked so glam in the sparkly two-piece

Adorned with hundreds of sparkling crystals, Sofia's showstopping Retrofete two-piece also featured a black belt that perfectly cinched the waist for a flattering finish.

To complete the glamorous look, the 51-year-old wore a pair of statement silver earrings, styling her hair in a sleek straight style.

As for her makeup, Sofia opted for her signature soft smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush, and a matte pink lip. Wow!

The Modern Family actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie that showed off her gorgeous outfit, whilst posting clips from the Taylor Swift Concert which she attended alongside founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics Anastasia Soare and her daughter Norvina.

Fans headed straight to the comments of the post, and one follower wrote: "Beautiful ladies." While another added: "You look stunning Sofia!"

A third penned: "You look so happy."

Sofia has been sharing plenty of photos of herself spending time with friends following on from the announcement of her divorce from her husband Joe Manganiello.

Sofia Vergara's rise to fame

The pair confirmed their divorce on July 17 after seven years of marriage. In a statement to Page Six, the former couple said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

