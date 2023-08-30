Amanda Holden sparks major fan reaction after sharing video of rarely-seen family member

Amanda Holden is a doting mother-of-two but on Wednesday, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a video of another rarely-seen family member.

Taking to her Instagram feed, Amanda posted the sweetest clip of her family pooch Rudie, who has been apart from the Holden clan whilst they jetted off on a lavish summer holiday.

Amanda reunited with her pooch

Captioning the post, Amanda penned: "Rudie has spent a lovely summer with friends and we were reunited a day last, but not least .. he saw his [red love heart emoji] (disclaimer he has his own doggie seatbelt in the back)…"

The clip showed the touching moment Rudie was reunited with her family and showed Amanda's eldest daughter Lexi giving her a big cuddle. See the special family moment below.

Amanda Holden shares sweet video of rarely-seen family member

Lexi looked fabulous in the candid shot, wearing a denim jacket and white shirt combination which perfectly showed off her golden sun tan from her sunny trip to Italy. Her long locks cascaded down and also looked blonder from her travels.

Friends and fans went wild in the comments of the sweet moment. Ruth Langsford was one of the first to weigh in writing:" TOO cute! " One follower penned: "Awww too cute!!" Meanwhile a second simply added a string of red love heart emojis.

Amanda's daughter Hollie was very happy to see her fury friend

Amanda also took to her Instagram Stories with two sweet photos involving her furry friend. One with her youngest daughter, Hollie, 11, from their glamorous family home and a second, showing a close-up photo of Amanda looking fabulously tanned, alongside the words: "My baby."

The candid snap of the Britain's Got Talent judge also captured her glamorous slew of accessories which included a Van Cleef and Arpels lucky charm chain in white.

© Instagram Amanda Holden posed with her lookalike sister Deborah, 51, and daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11

Amanda and her family have certainly made the most of the summer break. She and her husband, Chris Hughes, headed on a romantic break before jetting off to Greece with their girls, Lexi and Hollie, 11.

Amanda and her daughters are truly three peas in a pod and could be mistaken for sisters. The latest snap from their sun-soaked adventures saw the trio posing alongside Amanda's sister, Debbie while Amanda and Alan Carr were filming their show in Italy. Taking to her Instagram again, Amanda posted a stunning photo of the quartet enjoying dinner.

© Instagram Amanda's eldest daughter Lexi (right) is following in her footsteps by pursuing a modelling career

Alongside the photo, Amanda wrote: "A big GRAZIE to the gorgeous newly refurbished @laserena_fortedeimarmi for hosting a wonderful few days for my girls and sister whilst @chattyman and I filmed series 2 of #Italianjob .. they made us feel like family. #boughtandpaidfor just [relevant emojis]."

Another stand-out moment from their travels saw Amanda and her two girls posing during a lavish boat trip in Greece. The pair all looked fabulously stylish for the dazzling snap as they beamed for the camera.

Amanda stunned in a gold beach dress from her pal, Tess Daley's beachwear brand Naia Beachwear. Youngest Hollie looked straight down the camera lens wearing a white linen short suit, comprised of an elegant blazer and high-waisted shorts. She also wore a matching ivory-hued linen shirt.

Her hair was swept to the side in a chunky plait and she added a pair of fabulous cork wedges. Lexi looked equally as dazzling in a khaki green midi dress and mimicked her mother's pose, looking out to the side.