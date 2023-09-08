Victoria Beckham looks wildly different in zebra mini dress with cropped blonde hair –unearthed photo

We're sure the Spice Girls star would rather forget about this absolutely iconic look from the 2007 MTV Movie Awards

Victoria Beckham has become synonymous with her elegant and refined style, now boasting a £40.9 million fashion and beauty empire to her name.

But following her formative Spice Girls era and the iconic little black dress, there was solo VB – a forgotten style muse complete with bleached blonde hair and bold fashion choices as she found her feet without Geri, Emma, Mel B and Mel C. We recently stumbled across this old red carpet photo of Victoria from the 2007 MTV Movie Awards and it's safe to say we are obsessed.

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham's twinning fashion moments!

Victoria was serving up mega hun vibes in a tiny zebra print mini dress, worn pulled down to expose her hot pink lace bra. Let's face it, we all did it at the time!

She sported a pair of silver pointed-toe stilettos and worked her best angles on the red carpet. The poses are everything!

© Getty Victoria Beckham was serving up major hun vibes in this forgotten look from the 2007 MTV Movie Awards

The budding fashionista peered out from behind her dramatic side fringe (they were cool at the time) and displayed an impressive tangerine tan.

Another amazing look from 2007 also saw VB don a Hervé Léger bandage dress during New York Fashion Week.

© Getty The budding fashionista was making the most of her moment in the limelight

The cult garment, which was absolutely everywhere at the time, was paired with coordinating purple peep-toe heels and a matching bag.

Victoria's personal style has evolved with the times and these days the mother-of-four is more likely to be found in tailored flares, statement knits, and oversized blazers.

© Getty The Spice Girls star has always been a fashion icon

© Getty Victoria flashed her hot pink bra in the zebra print mini dress (hey, it was cool at the time!)

© Getty VB showed off her best red carpet moves in the throwback photos

"I wouldn’t call it a reinvention. I’d say it’s been an evolution," Victoria told Harper's Bazaar of her style during her 25-plus years in showbiz.

Her love for the LBD still lives on, however. In fact, she recently sported the item she became known for during her Posh Spice days on a family holiday to Canada.

© Getty Equally iconic was VB's Hervé Léger bandage dress worn to NYFW in 2008

Her Spice World dress might have made her household name, but did you know that it was actually a high street bargain?

VB famously revealed: "The first dress that I wore in the Spice Girls, which everybody thought was a little black Gucci dress, was actually from Miss Selfridge - it wasn't a little back Gucci dress."

© Getty These days, Victoria's style is synonymous with modern elegance

LATEST: Harper Beckham is the image of mum Victoria in star's signature dress at family party