Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Lively's legs go on forever in tiny denim shorts for childfree outing
Subscribe

Blake Lively's legs go on forever in tiny denim shorts for childfree outing

The A Simple Favour actress enjoyed a day out with her husband Ryan Reynolds 

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

Blake Lively looked effortlessly cool in a pair of denim shorts and an oversized shirt as she enjoyed a day out with her husband Ryan Reynolds in New York on Thursday. 

Opting for a laid-back style for her childfree outing, the 36-year-old wore blue-wash frayed shorts, a patterned linen shirt Dad sandals, finished with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a burgundy shoulder bag. 

Blake appeared to go makeup-free, wearing her hair in a loose plait that fell over one shoulder. 

blake lively and ryan reynolds in new york © Backgrid
Blake and Ryan enjoyed a day out together in New York City

The Gossip Girl actress walked through the busy New York streets hand in hand with her husband Ryan, 46, who wore a pink collared shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a white vest peaking through, with a pair of cream trousers and white sneakers. 

The Hollywood couple married in 2012 and share four daughters together, James, eight, Inez, six, Betty, three, and an eight-month-old baby. 

While they tend to keep their family life private, Ryan shared a glimpse into the pair's relationship last month with a sweet tribute to Blake on her birthday.

 The Deadpool actor posted a carousel of photos of himself and his wife, including a gorgeous snapshot of Blake smiling on the beach in a sheer lace dress

Ryan captioned the post: "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

Blake Lively shared a ‘sexy’ video of her husband, Ryan Reynolds

Fans and friends rushed to the comments section to wish the mother-of-four their well wishes. Chelsea Handler wrote: "You guys are pretty ducking cute." While David Beckham added: "Happy Birthday @blakelively."

"This is single-handedly the best caption I've ever read in my life," another follower gushed.

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more