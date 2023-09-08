Blake Lively's legs go on forever in tiny denim shorts for childfree outing

The A Simple Favour actress enjoyed a day out with her husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively looked effortlessly cool in a pair of denim shorts and an oversized shirt as she enjoyed a day out with her husband Ryan Reynolds in New York on Thursday.

Opting for a laid-back style for her childfree outing, the 36-year-old wore blue-wash frayed shorts, a patterned linen shirt Dad sandals, finished with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a burgundy shoulder bag.

Blake appeared to go makeup-free, wearing her hair in a loose plait that fell over one shoulder.

© Backgrid Blake and Ryan enjoyed a day out together in New York City

The Gossip Girl actress walked through the busy New York streets hand in hand with her husband Ryan, 46, who wore a pink collared shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a white vest peaking through, with a pair of cream trousers and white sneakers.

The Hollywood couple married in 2012 and share four daughters together, James, eight, Inez, six, Betty, three, and an eight-month-old baby.

While they tend to keep their family life private, Ryan shared a glimpse into the pair's relationship last month with a sweet tribute to Blake on her birthday.

The Deadpool actor posted a carousel of photos of himself and his wife, including a gorgeous snapshot of Blake smiling on the beach in a sheer lace dress.

Ryan captioned the post: "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

Blake Lively shared a ‘sexy’ video of her husband, Ryan Reynolds

Fans and friends rushed to the comments section to wish the mother-of-four their well wishes. Chelsea Handler wrote: "You guys are pretty ducking cute." While David Beckham added: "Happy Birthday @blakelively."

"This is single-handedly the best caption I've ever read in my life," another follower gushed.