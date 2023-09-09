Helen Skelton dazzles in waist-cinching dress on family holiday

Helen Skelton's summer sartorial portfolio is nothing short of perfection and her latest addition may just be her most elegant yet.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared a photo on Friday, whilst enjoying time on her family summer holiday in France wearing the summer-wardrobe must-have which was an elegant waist-cinching midi dress. See the look in the video below.

Helen Skelton dazzles in waist-cinching dress

Captioning a video of herself wearing the elevated ensemble whilst pushing her daughter Elsie in a buggy, she penned: "France 23. Because no one does photo albums anymore… (maybe I should) good times with good people xxx [relevant emojis] #memories #summer #france."

Helen oozed glamour in the sun-soaked clip. The strappy gown featured a soft organza top - perfectly accentuating her incredible waistline - and a billowing skirt. The cream hue of the garment also flawlessly showed off the Countryfile host's golden sun tan.

Helen looked so beautiful in the white number

The Countryfile star slipped into a pair of chunky brown sandals and added a matching cross-body bag in the same warm chestnut hue. She also rocked a pair of chunky black sunglasses to battle the beating sun rays.

As for her hair, Helen opted to wear her ice-blonde tresses down and straight, perfectly framing her face. Whilst most of her makeup was obscured by her stylish sunnies, it's likely she opted for her usual combo of fluttery lashes warm bronzer, and nude lipstick.

© Instagram Helen looked so glamorous throughout her trip

Helen also shared a photo of the look on her Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "Thank you @mumandmeapp @myjoolz saved my bacon with this one piece pram for summer travels #gifted."

Friends and fans couldn't wait to rush in with comments for the star. "You are an amazing lady x," one fan penned. A second added: "Gorgeous." Meanwhile, a third replied writing: "Looks amazing."

© Instagram The family were in France

Other moments in the sweet video showed Helen enjoying time with her children who took part in so many exciting activities during their trip away.

Another saw Helen's three children, Ernie, Louis, and Elsie walking together. Youngest Elsie held her elder brother's hands whilst wearing a bright pink wetsuit. So sweet!

Helen shares her three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler. The pair left fans surprised when they announced their split in April 2022.

Richie has since moved on with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of Andrew Thirkill who is the president of the Leeds Rhinos Rugby League Team, whom Richie plays for. In April this year, the couple welcomed their first child together.