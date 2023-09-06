Strictly's Dianne Buswell stuns fans in skintight outfit - and they can't believe this detail

Dianne Buswell has had a lot to celebrate recently, exciting fans about a new project, moving to a new house with her long-time boyfriend Joe Sugg, and celebrating Strictly's win at the National Television Awards.

On Wednesday, she posted some images from the previous night's red carpet with her Instagram followers, and she also shared an incredible detail about her skintight dark green jumpsuit, which hugged her curves perfectly.

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell debuts mermaid hair transformation

Posting images alongside close friend and co-star Amy Dowden, the dancer wrote: "Celebrating the NTA win alongside the beauty that I started this whole journey with [pink heart emojis] @amy_dowden !!! so proud of being a part of this show it really is the best @bbcstrictly… #winners."

She then went on: "ALSO MY OUTFIT was found at a car boot sale 4 pounds…" The wellness author's followers were quick to compliment her look and her thriftiness, as one wrote: "Congratulations!! And what a great find, love that you wore it to the NTAs".

Dianne shared a secret about her gorgeous outfit

Others added: "Love the jumpsuit," "Looking STUNNING in that £4 outfit, you girl are a breath of fresh air," and: "Loving that car boot sale bargain on you… Congratulations on the much-deserved win."

Ahead of the new series of Strictly, which begins on Saturday 23 September with a pre-recorded show revealing this year's partnerships, the star recently revealed her exciting plans for the next few weeks.

© Getty Dianne's stunning outfit was a steal

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Dianne talked about the family plans she has in the pipeline, which will make this series more special than ever: her parents are visiting from their native Australia!

"They're both retiring and the first thing they're doing is flying over to the UK," she excitedly told us before sharing how it adds extra pressure for her to do well in this series.

© Instagram The dancer was born and raised in Australia

"They arrive right before the quarter-finals. To have them in the audience will be lovely, and if I'm still in the competition, that would be a massive bonus."

LOOK: Strictly's Dianne Buswell, Jowita Przystal, Nancy Xu and Luba Mushtuk share show's secrets



Dianne, who grew up in Western Australia, is extremely close to her family, despite the fact they live on the other side of the world. She and Joe often fly over to visit her family in the southern hemisphere, sharing adorable updates from her time spent with her baby niece Zofia.

© PA Dianne with her co-stars Nadiya Bychkova and Amy Dowden

Dianne, 34, has spoken openly about how the youngsters in her family, including Joe's sister Zoe Sugg's baby Ottie, make her broody for her own little ones.

When recently asked by a fan on social media about her and Joe's plans for children, Dianne simply replied: "We love being aunty and uncle for our beautiful nieces and nephew for now, but yes, one day we would love it."

© Getty With boyfriend and former Strictly partner Joe

The loved-up pair's new £3.5 million home in Brighton has plenty of space for their nieces, nephews and Dianne's parents when they visit.

As well as five bedrooms, their new abode has five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open-plan kitchen and a lounge overlooking the huge garden, an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym – perfect for Dianne to practice her Strictly steps!