Millie Bobby Brown delivers 'wild' update as she glows in gorgeous purple dress

Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram to share her latest career move, delighting fans with her new venture.

Sharing a radiant photo of herself in a beautiful purple dress, 19-year-old Millie revealed the latest addition to her Florence By Mills beauty empire by announcing that her first fragrance, Wildly Me, is now available.

Alongside the glowing photo, Millie wrote: "Embark on your journey of authenticity with wildly me. Always remember you can choose your own way to be wild - even if it means starting fresh with your journey..."

The Stranger Things actress' fans were thrilled by the news – and the photo of Millie, writing: "She looks like a dream!" and: "I’m so excited to try it!"

Others wrote: "Millie you are perfection and your products too," and: "I was impatiently waiting for it!"

Millie's first perfume is inspired by a botanical garden, with notes of bergamot and sage blended with sandalwood and cedarwood, claiming to help wearers connect with their wild side.

On the Florence By Mills official Instagram, a photo of the dreamy scent was captioned: "With a spritz of wildly me, immerse yourself into a botanical garden where bergamot and soothing sage intertwine with purple iris, blooming wisteria, violet flowers, and fresh lavender."

The post sent fans wild, with comments reading: "I’ll wear this perfume forever," and: "I’m so proud of Mills and I love Wildly Me so much."

Millie further opened up about the new perfume in an interview Women's Wear Daily. "I was never allowed to wear fragrance when I was younger," she told the publication.

"So I'm 19, I finally started finding who I am and figuring out who I am – slowly – and fragrance, it just feels very womanly. It just feels like the next step."

Millie went on to share that all of Florence by Mills products are considered to be clean beauty and said of the decision: "It's important to me because as a young person growing up in the industry and growing up in a makeup chair, I never knew what the makeup artist was putting on my skin. And that scared me.

"So I make Florence by Mills for me and my generation of people that are trepidatious in going into skin care at a young age and beauty at a young age. It's not about understanding how to contour or put on fake eyelashes, but actually understand what their skin needs.

"These are things that we want you to accentuate and love about yourself. So it's such a deeper meaning."

Wildly Me is available on the Florence By Mills website and at Superdrug in the UK.

