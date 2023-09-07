Kylie Minogue looks so different with flame-red hair as she shares incredible announcement

Kylie Minogue is enjoying a resurgance in popularity ahead of her next studio album that has already spawned hits like Padam Padam and Tension, and during this height of fame, the Australian popstar has decided to experiment with a new look.

Making an appearance on the cover of Rolling Stone, Kylie debuted a flame-red hairstyle with the sleek red locks cascading down her shoulders. The 55-year-old looked absolutely magical with the look, that is a wig, as she styled out a daring cut-out sequin dress. Kylie shared the stunning image on her social media feeds, but getting fans even more excited with a surprise announcement.

Kylie revealed that her latest single would also be available on casette, as she explained: "Get your hands on an exclusive Tension single cassette. Available to pre-order on my store now."

Fans went wild over her look and news as one enthused: "KYLIE has been killing it this year! Standing ovation for a legend," and a second added: "A LEGENDARY BANGER 2 weeks baby! Tension the album is coming!"

Kylie looked so different with the new style

A third shared: "This song has evened out my chemical imbalance for the remainder of 2023," while a fourth said: "Oh my God, I love you right there. Right where your heart is," and a fifth posted: "Ordered, just like everything else."

Kylie has really been experimenting with her looks recently and when she graced the cover of Perfect magazine in August, she really went all-out with one of her most daring looks to date.

© Andreas Rentz Kylie is known for her blonde locks

The All the Lovers songstress stretched out in a green garden in a striking black one-piece that hugged all of her sensational curves. She struck a sultry pose in the snap, adding a pair of holey tights to the ensemble, alongside a flirty pair of red and black heels that looked set to tower up to the sky.

In another stunning photo, Kylie looked divine in a silvery dress as she playfully raised her arms up above her head, and wore a bold bright red lipstick.

Kylie is enjoying a resurgence

The photos were shared on both Perfect Magazine and Kylie's social media feeds, where the publication wrote: "Padam? Do you hear it? As an artist, @kylieminogue is a clock by which we have learned to set ourselves to. The day feels brighter when she lands in it."

Kylie's public image has always alternated between two contrasting personas, the seductive enchantress and the hard-edged conceptual artist - both seen in full glory for Perfect Issue Five." The post finished with credits for the photoshoot, including photographer Willy Vanderperre.

© MEGA Kylie is releasing her 16th studio album later in the year

Fans were driven wild by the stylish shots, as one enthused: "ICONIC BEHAVIOUR!" and a second added: "Mother is mothering," and a third shared: "Unbelievably beautiful!!!" alongside a string of heart emojis. Many other fans posed heart and flame emojis in the comments.

