Duchess Sophie enchants in gorgeous waist-cinching dress for special outing

The Duchess of Edinburgh was a vision in white at the weekend as she stepped out for a special charity Guide Dogs event.

For the meaningful outing, Duchess Sophie, 58, looked delightful in an elegant fit and flare white dress emblazoned with a modern black paisley print.

Her gorgeous frock featured a waist-cinching belt, rolled up sleeves and a chic V-neck design. Duchess Sophie teamed her summer dress with a pair of coordinating white wedges, a simple pendant necklace and a pair of crystal drop earrings.

As for hair and makeup, the royal wore her blonde locks in a stylish low ponytail and accentuated her features with a sweep of radiant makeup.

During the event, Duchess Sophie was pictured beaming from ear to ear as she paused to mingle with guests. In one particularly sweet snapshot, the mother-of-two could be seen crouching down to embrace a retired Labrador guide dog.

The charity, which was founded in 1934, organised the special event to highlight the importance of guide dogs, even when their careers come to a natural close.

There are around two million people living with sight loss in the UK. Guide Dogs supports those with a visual impairment through a variety of services including advice and support, mobility training and the iconic guide dog service.

The cause is particularly close to Sophie's heart. She has been the patron of Guide Dogs since July 2021, succeeding Princess Alexandra, who held the position for over 60 years.

Back in 2019, Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, visited the Guide Dogs centre at Forfar in Scotland, when they became the Earl and Countess of Forfar. They also spoke to staff and people supported by the Guide Dogs Forfar centre during a Zoom call in January 2021.

Meanwhile, in May 2023, the royal couple took part in a puppy class with the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre, held at a pop-up Coronation Café.

During their visit, the duo joined volunteers and staff for an interactive training class designed to teach puppies new skills to help them on their journey to becoming fully-fledged guide dogs.

For the special outing, Sophie wowed in a pair of bright red tailored trousers which she teamed with a Max Mara beige blazer, a floral blouse crafted by ME + EM and her trusty Penelope Chilvers wedge heels. Perfection!

In the makeup and hair department, the royal went for a simple yet elegant look. She styled her blonde shoulder-length hair in a half up-half-down look and kept her lip colour neutral whilst accentuating her eyes with a sweep of black mascara and slick eyeliner.