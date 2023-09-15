Outlander star Caitríona Balfe debuts completely new look amid filming break

Do blondes really have more fun? Ask Caitríona Balfe. The actress, who typically sports her signature brunette curls on Outlander, has completely transformed her look. Stepping out for a private view of the 'Gabrielle Chanel Fashion Manifesto' exhibition at The V&A, Caitríona, 43, looked worlds apart from Claire Fraser on Thursday evening.

© Getty Caitríona Balfe revealed her beautiful blonde locks

Putting on a glamorous display as she debuted her new hairstyle, the TV star layered a black glittering jumpsuit over an ornate lace blouse. Accessorizing with pearl droplet earrings, Caitríona's choppy bob was styled in effortless waves that framed her face. As for her makeup, the mom-of-one rocked a neutral eye, honey-hued blush and a berry-kissed lip.

Attracting an A-list crowd, other celebrities in attendance included Joely Richardson, Poppy Delevingne, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Sharing a snap from the event, Caitríona revealed her gorgeous outfit on Instagram. The caption read: "Thank you @chanelofficial for having me at the wonderful opening of the Gabrielle Chanel Fashion Manifesto exhibit @vamuseum. Beautiful setting for such beautiful designs. Hair @garethbromell Makeup @lipstickkelly. @davebenett."

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to praise the star's hair as well as her ensemble. "The blonde is FABULOUS on you!" replied one. "This blonde is such a slay," agreed a second.

Among the comments, Caitríona's Outlander co-star Sophie Skelton also shared some sweet words, added: "Ohhhhh, you look beautiful! As always. Stunner. ps. Welcome to the blonde gang. You be slllayyyinnng it."

Caitríona's latest appearance follows Outlander's mid-season break, as well as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood. Speaking to RadioTimes.com in June, Caitríona confirmed that production on the upcoming eighth and final season has been delayed.

© Robert Wilson Caitríona as Claire in Outlander season 7

Asked when the final instalment would be released, the actress replied: "Well, we had a date. And now with the writers' strike, who knows? So we have to just wait and see."

She continued: "That's obviously a big thing that's going on at the moment Stateside and that may change things. But you know, it's too early to start speculating about that."

More recently, HELLO! caught up with executive producer Maril Davis, who gave fans another update on production. "We're just on hold at the moment," she said. "We were in the writers' room for season eight and the prequel, and now everything's on hold. I hope it gets resolved quickly."

Additionally, Maril explained why Outlander is currently in the process of a mid-season break. "We certainly built it assuming it would [break] after the eighth episode," she said. "I know it's really hard for fans. I don't know all of the reasons that these splits are done. But all I can say is buckle your seat belt. The wait will be worth it.

It gives us more time to re-hash things! Honestly, Outlander is all about anticipation. Starting season one, the seven episodes it took to get Jamie and Claire to their marriage and, the anticipation of this season is with Jamie seeing his son William. Outlander is all about anticipation and that's what Droughtlander is about too!"