New mum Janette Manrara reveals never-before-seen walk-in wardrobe that's full of Strictly sparkles

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has debuted her impressive wardrobe at new home

Janette Manrara, 39, and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, 33, are enjoying as much time as possible at their new home with their newborn daughter Lyra Rose amid their very busy schedules.

On Thursday, their new property became the backdrop for a shoot as Janette created content for Strictly: It Takes Two, and she even took the opportunity to welcome fans into her impressive walk-in wardrobe.

WATCH: Janette Manara takes fans inside walk-in wardrobe

Janette was alongside stylist Gayle Rinkoff as she spoke to the camera from inside her clothing haven. In addition to their bumper shelves brimming with clothes, Gayle wheeled in a jam-packed rail for Janette to try outfits on ahead of her filming.

As expected, the rail was filled with colour, sequins and even feathers – and Janette looked very excited to start the trying on process.

Janette's parents came to their beautiful home to meet baby Lyra

The couple haven't been in their new abode long, having relocated to Cheshire to bring their child up in a more rural area after residing in London as a couple.

"It's something both of us have craved for a while," Alijaz told HELLO!. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

The Strictly star showed a stunning glimpse of her Cheshire home

The property includes a stunning open plan kitchen-diner, a vast and secluded kitchen and an adorable nursery for baby Lyra.

The couple worked with Dove Interiors to create the perfect room for their baby. When the brand showcased the space on Instagram, it sparked major reaction.

Janette and Aljaz showed HELLO! around their baby's nursery ahead of their due date

"Absolutely beautiful," penned one, and: "Beautiful! My dream!" added another. A third noted: "The black furniture is nice," pointing out Janette and Aljaz's unique dark nursery choices. Others left love heart eyed emojis in the comments, expressing their feelings.

Janette and Aljaz first announced news of their daughter's arrival on 28 July with a touching black and white photo from hospital.

Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji. Talking about their pregnancy exclusively with HELLO!, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."

Cutest photos of Janette and Aljaz's daughter Lyra Rose

© Instagram Baby Lyra Rose was born at 12.45 pm on 28 July

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz took baby Lyra Rose home