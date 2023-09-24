Maya Jama storms Milan Fashion Week in mind-blowing bodycon dress

The Love Island host sat amongst the stars to watch the Dolce & Gabbana show

Milan Fashion Week didn't know what had hit it when Dolce & Gabbana muse Maya Jama arrived on the scene to sit on the front row of the Italian fashion house's Spring/Summer 2024 show on Saturday.

The Love Island host, 29, highlighted her feminine silhouette in a simple, yet sophisticated high-neck bodycon dress for the star-studded occasion.

© Getty Maya Jama attends the Dolce&Gabbana fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Complete with long sleeves, a daring thigh-slit and skin-tight tailoring, Maya looked phenomenal as she completed her monochrome moment with thigh-high patent leather boots.

The raven-haired beauty, who most recently graced the cover of British Vogue, added a feline winged eyeliner and dramatic contour to complete her beauty glow. She wore her glossy tresses in a poker straight style, accessorising with oversized black sunglasses.

© Getty Maya's Bond-girl bodycon dress beguiled fans at Milan Fashion Week

Maya's fans were floored at her sartorial prowess, taking to Instagram to hail her latest outfit one of her best. "10/10 stunning," quipped a fan, as another penned: "YESSSSSSSSS [fire emoji] SHE'S AN INTERNATIONAL SENSATION DARLING!" wrote former Strictly star Aj Odudu.

"Wow Maya. Insane," read a third comment, as a fourth fan commented: "No wonder Stormzy is hypnotised. What an absolute weapon!"

Maya hit headlines after she and ex-boyfriend, British rapper Stormzy, resurrected their relationship after going their separate ways in 2019.

Eagle-eyed fans first noticed the duo had rekindled after both Maya and Stormzy had posted photographs on their Instagram stories during a vacation - both of which boasted the same background and surroundings.

The couple, who shared a four-year relationship together before calling time on their romance last year, were later pictured holding hands while walking through a Greek town.

Speaking to BBC documentary maker Louis Theroux, Stormzy spoke of his love for Maya, stating he "never loved anyone how I've loved her".

© Getty The couple attended the Glamour Women of The Year Awards back in 2017

While the Vossi Bop artist always denied infidelity, he did brand his behaviour during their relationship as "disrespectful," telling Theroux that the breakup was one of the "biggest catalysts" for his growth as a man.