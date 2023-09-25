Taylor Swift nails soccer mom glamour in Varsity jacket and denim shorts to cheer on Travis Kelce

The Lover hitmaker has been linked to the NFL star since July

Things appear to be going All Too Well for Taylor Swift, who is not only in the midst of her sell-out international The Eras tour, but who also made history at the MTV VMA Awards last week, winning nine of her 11 nominations.

And on Saturday night, the Anti Hero singer fuelled speculation she has found happiness with NFL player Travis Kelce.

In fan footage shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the duo were seen leaving the locker room together after the Kansas Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game in Kansas City.

VIDEO: Jason Kelce comments on romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Taylor, 33, looked cool and casual to support Travis from the bleachers. Opting for a laid-back ensemble, the Grammy Award-winning star rocked high-waisted black shorts, white sneakers and a button-down white tank top.

Serving up a soccer mom aesthetic, proud Taylor was seen cheering on the Kansas Chiefs while wearing a red varsity jacket, perfectly coordinated with her cherry-red lipstick.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The star’s beachy blond hair was styled straight, with her bangs framing her natural features.

Travis opted for a seriously bold getup to reunite with Taylor after the game, rocking a cream and blue tie-dye denim set with a white tee and chunky trainers.

© Getty The singer rocked a cherry-red lipstick and white button-down tank top

Earlier this month, Taylor proved her sartorial prowess when she slipped into a dreamy denim corset dress to let her hair down at the MTV VMAs 2023 after party, held at the illustrious Ned NoMad hotel in New York City.

Taylor's ultra mini dress was the perfect after party getup from EB Denim. Crafted from upcycled denim off-cuts, her waist-cinching frock featured a boned bodice, lace-up back and chic pleated skirt.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Taylor Swift rocked a denim dress to the VMAs After Party Hosted by Diddy

It wasn’t a night without drama for the American It-girl, however, when her the diamond set in her $12’000 vintage ring went missing during the award’s ceremony.

© Jamie McCarthy Taylor caused chaos when the diamond from her $12,000 ring went missing

Provided by the renowned jewelry dealer, Joseph Saidian & Sons, the exquisite Van Cleef Arpels Onyx and Diamond Ring, made from 18k Yellow Gold, was set for sale at a price tag of $12,000, as reported by People.