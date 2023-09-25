Carrie Underwood's leather top and micro-shorts get fans talking after unexpected appearance

Denim and Rhinestones star Carrie Underwood delighted fans during an unexpected appearance on Sunday night in Las Vegas

The music and sports worlds collided over the weekend, when Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears NFL game, but Miss. Swift wasn't the only singer to attend an American football game.

County music sensation Carrie Underwood also revealed her sporting passion, attending the Las Vegas match of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, wowing attendees with her ultra-glam outfit.

Carrie rocked tiny black shorts, paired with cowboy boots, a leather top and a studded jacket, and while her fans are used to seeing her in racy outfits onstage, her rockstar ensemble had fans excited about her look.

© Getty Carrie Underwood looked lovely in leather

"The best legs in the business, The very best!!" one fan enthused, while another added: "Legs for dayssss! You’re so beautiful!"

A third joked: "I give thanks to Carrie not skipping leg day."

Other fans referred to Taylor's attendance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, joking: "Carrie at Allegiant deserved more hype than Taylor at Arrowhead," and: "The only blonde singer that football fans want to see today."

Further fans begged Carrie to do the Super Bowl show, despite Usher having recently been announced as the 2024 headliner. "She deserves to do the Super Bowl because she puts on an amazing show! Come on @nfl make it happen!"

© Getty Carrie Underwood's fans were wowed by her toned legs

Another begged: "Carrie needs the rock the Super Bowl."

The singer's attendance at the Las Vegas game isn't a huge surprise, as she's currently in the midst of her Reflection residency in Sin City, constantly delighting fans with her impressive performances.

READ: Inside Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's half-a-million-dollar wedding

In a recent podcast, the star was quizzed how she manages to balance her stellar career with parenting and staying at the top of her fitness game, with Carrie sharing: "The only advice I could ever give, and this goes to somebody like me, that has a random crazy job where you're traveling a lot, is just do the best you can.

© Getty Carrie Underwood's fans loved her all-black outfit

"I'm lucky I have a husband that picks up the slack, and when I can say, 'Hey, the next couple of weeks are going to be super busy,' he's like, 'Alright, I'm on it'

"I think it's having that partnership. We even talk to our kids about it. We're all in this together, we're all a unit. Let's all pull together and get done what we need to get done. You just juggle."

We admire Carrie's work ethic and can't wait to see what she gets up to next…

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub