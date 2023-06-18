Michelle Obama's daughters Sasha and Malia pose with dad Barack in rare emotional photo

The Former First Couple are proud parents to their two daughters

Barack and Michelle Obama couldn't be prouder parents to their two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama (24 and 22 years old respectively), and they're looking back on some happy times.

Michelle took to Instagram to share a special tribute to her husband on Father's Day, posting a rare throwback that showed him embracing his two young daughters during their White House tenure.

She lovingly captioned it: "Happy Father's Day to all of the amazing dads out there – and to this guy in particular. @BarackObama, thank you for being such a loving, caring, and attentive dad to our two beautiful girls. We love you so much!"

Fans responded sweetly with comments like: "Happy Father's Day President Obama," and: "Happy Father's Day to the One & Only Obama."

© Instagram Michelle shared a rare photo of her daughters with their father

A third also gushed: "This picture says so much, on so many levels!" with a fourth commenting on Malia and Sasha's younger selves, saying: "This is how I remember them!"

It's a rather emotional day for the former POTUS, as it marks his first Father's Day with both his daughters now out and about in the world, fending for themselves as newly minted adults.

© Getty Images The Obama family while in the White House

While Malia has been embracing life in Los Angeles as a writer, having already worked with the likes of Donald Glover on the show Swarm while building her own portfolio, Sasha just graduated from the University of Southern California last month and turned 22 last week.

While it's unclear what the younger Obama sibling, who studied psychology at USC, will pursue, she has been sharing her LA life with her sister, as the two share a home in Brentwood, California.

© Getty Images Sasha just graduated from USC

Their parents have been by their side through it all, with Michelle taking another moment to reflect on the legacy and teachings of her own father, Fraser Robinson III, who passed away in 1991.

In a post featuring some of his quotes, she wrote: "No one can make you feel bad, if you feel good about yourself.

© Getty Images Malia is already making a name for herself in the entertainment industry

"Those are the words my dad would say to me if I was ever feeling down on myself when I was younger. Every time I think about my dad, I remember his unconditional love, his constant words of wisdom, how he always made me feel seen, how he made me feel heard.

"Even though he is not around anymore, I carry the lessons he taught me everywhere I go. I know a day like #FathersDay can be tough for many – it was tough for me, too, when I first lost my dad."

© Getty Images The parents-of-two visit their daughters often

She continued: "But once I realized that he was always with me and that I could honor him every day by living out his values, I started seeing the world, and my place in it, with so much more strength and resilience. It has made all the difference."