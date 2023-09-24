Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shares son Raphael's heart-melting new habit in adorable photo

Frida Redknapp and her husband Jamie dote on their one-year-old son Raphael, and the model took to social media at the weekend to share a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of family life.

The busy mum posted the most adorable image of her youngest son, in which he could just be seen sitting at an open gate, appearing to clap his hands, while Jamie smiled down at him.

Frida sweetly captioned the image: "Rapha's new thing [crying-laughing emoji] is to have a sit down at every doorstep he passes #cute."

A couple of weeks earlier, she shared another delightful moment between the little boy and his dad.

In the sweet clip, which retired footballer Jamie originally posted to Instagram, Raphael could be seen practicing his golf swing with his sports-mad father and Frida added the cutest detail as she captioned the clip on her Stories.

The model and influencer wrote: "He says 'bye bye' to the ball," adding a crying-laughing emoji. The tiny tot was clearly enjoying some quality time with his dad, after Jamie visited his older son Charley in America.

While he was away in Arizona, Raphael and Frida made the most of their mother-son time, including one day that saw the little boy chowing down on a piece of banana cake which, no doubt, was a tasty treat cooked up by keen cook Frida. Captioning the snap on her Instagram account, she penned: "Happy boy with [banana emoji] cake."

The cutie looked happier than ever smiling away as he munched on his snack wearing a sunshine yellow T-shirt and grey shorts. Frida and Jamie welcomed Raphael in November 2021, just weeks after tying the knot in October of the same year.

Frida also has four older children, including teenagers Michael and Amanda, and two younger sons, all of whom she shares with her ex, American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie. Jamie, meanwhile, shares Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp.

When Jamie and Frida announced the birth of baby Raphael, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

Prior to Jamie's visit to Arizona, where Charlie attends university and plays American football, he and Frida took their blended family on a sun-soaked holiday to Barbados. While it's not clear whether Charley and Beau were in tow for the lavish trip, fans did get a closer glimpse of Frida's children, who she has been showcasing more frequently in recent months.

One incredible photo saw Frida simply glowing next to her beautiful daughter Amanda as they headed out for dinner. Captioning the selfie, Frida posted a leaf and a white love heart emoji.

Jamie was quick to weigh in, commenting: "The girls." Other fans couldn't wait to respond to the heartfelt bonding moment. "Omg. You two. Fill my heart with joy you guys," one penned. A second added: "Beautiful," alongside a heart emoji.