Elizabeth Hurley has consistently proven to be one of the most glamorous women on the planet, and she showed why on Saturday as she marked a special occasion.

The Royals star is close friends with music legend Elton John, and as the Crocodile Rock singer marked his 76th birthday, she shared a throwback to one of the times that they partied together. In the sensational photo, the actress looked sublime as she rocked a beautiful strapless dress that bared her shoulders. Elton looked dapper in a white suit, that matched her beautiful frock.

In a touching tribute to her close friend, Elizabeth wrote: "Happy Birthday to the wonderful @eltonjohn - a brilliant friend, husband, daddy and godfather. I [heart emoji] you xxxx."

Elton quickly responded by saying: "Love YOU @elizabethhurley1," but many of her fans were left speechless and only posted heart emojis in the comments section.

It's not uncommon for the 57-year-old to leave her followers speechless with her daring looks, but plenty of her other striking ensembles have seen her lavished with compliments.

Elizabeth looked beautiful

Earlier in the month, Elizabeth took to Instagram to share a video montage of herself through the years that she found on TikTok, which started off with a photo of herself in the 90s, looking fresh-faced with her hair pulled back and styled in curls.

Her face then went on to morph itself into other photos of the star, including one in a stunning chain link bikini, one in which she has her hair cut into bangs, and current ones which see her sporting her now classic soft brunette waves.

"There's definitely God somewhere," one fan boldly said, as others added: "She keeps getting better!!" and: "Like a bottle of fine wine!"

"You have always been stunningly beautiful to me, but as you have aged you have become more beautiful," one noted, plus another fan told her: "You are a timeless beauty."

