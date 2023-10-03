Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams look phenomenal in bikinis during sun-soaked holiday

Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams are enjoying some well-earned time away from Loose Women as they enjoy a holiday in Marabella. The pair have provided plenty of glimpses inside their girls' trip, but Nadia shared a stunning video on Tuesday.

As you can see in the clip below, the duo have enjoyed many highlights during their sun-soaked trip to adventures on the beach, dining on the finest of foods and living it up in the pool in a pair of bikinis. Nadia and Kaye nearly twinned with their swimwear, with Kaye opting for a zebra-print two-piece, while Nadia's bikini was covered in black dots.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams look phenomenal in tiny bikinis

The swimwear showed off the pair's stunning physiques, as Kaye jumped into the cool waters of the pool, while Nadia enjoyed floating around in the relaxing waters.

Nadia joked in her caption: "PART 2!! @loosewomen on the Loose! #stuffthecarbsinmarbs. @kayeadamsofficial 'jumping in' champion!" and the post was quickly flooded with comments from their loyal fanbases.

One teased: "@nadiasawalha I love the way you jump in holding your nose and @kayeadamsofficial just jumps in and still has her sunglasses on," while a second joked: "Oh is it the 'Loose Women' Olympics? Looks like you are all having a great time."

A third added: "I'm so glad you had a great time," while a fourth commented: "Kaye: looks like a blast," and a fifth posted: "The real Loose Women tour."

Nadia showed off her stunning bikini back in August, when she visited a spa with husband Mark Adderley, even though she faced a small mishap while relaxing in the pool, thanks to a jet of water.

However, even after she was hit with the jet, the popular presenter perfectly styled out the moment, finishing off her pose and giggling at the moment.

Nadia's slinky two-piece perfectly highlighted her beautiful figure with the cream colouring looking phenomenal on her, while her striking brunette locks were styled in her signature way.

"#instagramvsreality Is this what they call styling it out?" she joked in her caption. "@mark_adderley favourite outtake!"

Fans were quick to react to the hilarious clip, as one penned: "Saw you today came to the Loose Women live show - can I just say your Instagram doesn't do you justice!! You looked amazing - more so in the flesh fab show loved it," while a second enthused: "You are getting more Beautiful and sexier by the week."

A third commented: "You styled it out well," while a fourth sympathised with her, as they shared: "I actually found an empty spot at David Lloyd right where you are. Was floating looking very chilled. When the damn water jet opens and propels me to the middle of the pool. Much to the delight of many other people in the pool. Quietly walked up and out. Last time I'll be doing that."