Billie Eilish stuns in a graphic string bikini in sun-soaked poolside photo

Billie Eilish fans took to social media to rejoice when she broke her long streak of minimal posting to drop another one of her popular photo dumps back in March.

The pictures the singer, 21, shared featured a variety of things, including gorgeous sunsets, blurry skylines, vast vistas, and even puzzles-in-process.

A couple of the photos featured her, with one of herself appearing tiny sitting beneath a giant tree, while the other highlighted a day by the pool.

She winked at the camera while wearing a graphic-print string bikini top, with her jet black locks slicked back as she sat beside pool chairs.

Fans quickly took to celebrate the fact that her dumps had returned, as one of them even wrote: "ONLY TOOK A MONTH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

Another gushed: "We missed YOU," while a third added: "The picture sitting under the tree has such main character energy and I need it to be the next album cover."

© Instagram Billie's stylish bikini photo definitely turned some heads

The "Your Power" singer has established a distinct identity for herself on social media surrounding her compilation of pictures, featuring snippets from her daily life.

And when she's not opting for campier Christmas-themed mini dresses, she's going for the more solidly bold choices, like one of her latest dumps involved.

© Instagram The singer doesn't shy away from flexing her style

Billie was dressed in a black satin negligee with a lace underlay that she'd paired with sheer Gucci tights and a pair of strappy heels while posing for selfies in her bedroom.

In the snaps, she showed off her look, which featured a low-cut neckline that had been emphasized with a few chains, while also sporting her distinct black bob.

"You're looking right at me," she wrote in her caption, leaving her millions of fans to inundate the comments sections with scores of flame emojis, including a couple from Avril Lavigne.

