Sophie Turner steps out in vampy revenge dress amid custody battle with Joe Jonas

It's no doubt been a turbulent few weeks for Sophie Turner. Amid her very public divorce from Joe Jonas, the Game of Thrones actress has since filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband over an ongoing custody dispute regarding their two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Luckily, the 27-year-old's celebrity friends rallied to support her over the weekend as she joined the likes of Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets game in New Jersey on Sunday night.

The mom-of-two appeared to put on a brave face as she casually rocked a pair of low-rise cargo jeans with an ab-baring boat neck top. Sophie's glossy hair was left to fall past her shoulders in natural waves, as she donned a glowy makeup look.

It was all in the accessories for the strawberry-blond star, who levelled up her NFL attire with a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Sophie's spectating at the NFL game wasn't the only time she stepped into the spotlight this weekend.

On Saturday night, the X-Men: Apocalypse actor had her very own 'revenge dress' moment as she turned heads in a vampy red leather mini dress to hit the town with Anti-Hero hitmaker Taylor Swift.

Sophie served up vixen energy in the daring jacket dress, teaming her biker-babe mini with a pair of knee-high leather boots. The Hollywood sweetheart was seen leaving Emilio's Ballato Italian pizzeria in SoHo with Taylor, who looked equally chic in a smart black blazer dress and strappy black mules.

Since Sophie's public split from the Jonas Brothers star, Taylor has been extending unswerving support and even provided a temporary home for Sophie and her children in her New York apartment.

Sophie, caught in a bitter custody battle, claims she discovered Joe’s divorce filing through the media.

Amid legal tumult and accusations, Taylor, who has a shared history with Joe, has stood unflinchingly by Sophie’s side, visibly supporting her during nights out in New York, demonstrating the strength of their bond.