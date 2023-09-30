Alex Jones is gorgeous as she unveils stylish look we didn't see coming

We love Alex Jones on The One Show and we also love the stylish looks that she has for the BBC evening show, consisting of stylish skirts and blouses, so we were blown away with her latest look.

The star stepped in for a guest presenter role for Saturday Kitchen with usual host Matt Tebbutt honouring a previous commitment, and she decided to opt for a daring jumpsuit to host the daytime cookery show. The stylish baby pink item showcased Alex's stunning figure, and she opted for a casual choice of footwear for her stint going with a pair of white and green trainers.

Alex flashed a huge grin as she posed with her co-stars, with her signature brunette hair styled into tresses as she took part in some of the cooking, as well as enjoying a glass of wine when filming wrapped.

In her caption, she said: "Had the best morning with the best team on @saturday.kitchen. Phenomenal food and wine by @ollysmith @chinghehuang @theo.randall and @hide_restaurant and also great chat from @iaindoesjokes."

© Instagram Alex stepped in to host Saturday Kitchen

The mum-of-three then joked: "@matt.tebbutt You are LIVING THE DREAM!!! Stuffed to the brim and tipsy! Thanks so much for all the kind messages. Jumpsuit styled by @tesswrightstylist from @bashparis."

Her presenting stint on the show was applauded by her followers and co-stars with chef Ching He Huang saying: "Such a fun fab morning with you Alex and the whole gang too *hic* thank you xoxo," while a second teased: "You were amazing Al... I did worry when you were slicing the avocado and chatting though!!!"

© Instagram Alex stepped in to host Saturday Kitchen

A third penned: "Well done Alex. I always think that's one of the hardest gigs on TV as you've so many elements to make it look like smooth running. You smashed it," while a fourth added: "Loved watching you on @saturday.kitchen. You were amazing, hope you get the chance to host again," and a fifth noticed her outfit as they jested: "You're dressed as an astronaut!"

Although we're used to Alex's blouses and skirts, she did step outside of her normal fashion for the National Television Awards in an eye-catching mini-dress that displayed her enviable legs.

© Jeff Spicer The star was seriously stylish at the NTAs

Adding flair to the look, Alex's white frock had long sleeves complete with feathered cuffs and elegant sparkles on one shoulder and the hem of the dress.

The broadcaster paired the look with some strappy silver heels and matching silver hoops. Her hair was in a sleek, straight look, leaving focus on the dramatic cat-eye and bold red lip.