Frankie Bridge sizzles in low-cut bikini in beach photo

Frankie Bridge avoided the cold, wet weather in the UK over the weekend, as she slipped into her gorgeous swimwear for a sunny beach trip.

The Loose Women star made her followers green with envy as she took to her Instagram Stories to share a peek of herself soaking up some autumn sunshine. "Finally some sun," Frankie captioned the beachside picture, which showed her reclining on a lounger with her sister Tor Cook feeding her nephew in the background.

The former Saturdays singer wore a large grin on her face and a black bikini with a low V-neck and thick straps. She looked fresh-faced with minimal makeup, including rosy cheeks, laminated brows and long lashes.

Frankie appeared to be enjoying a holiday with Tor and her kids, twins Sonny and Rafferty, three, and baby Bertie, seven months, who live in Bermuda, but Frankie's husband Wayne Bridge and children Parker, ten, and Carter, eight, didn't seem to have joined her.

Tor has previously opened up about her fertility struggles, which saw her suffer four miscarriages. She told the Loose Women panel she thought her numerous losses were "normal."

"Obviously with this whole don't do anything until you've had three. The first one, I was like, 'Oh it’s horrible, but it happens to people, so we will see what happens'. But then next time it happened and then next time.

"I don’t think at first we thought there was a problem, we thought it was normal, which is quite sad really," said Tor, who is working with Tommy's charity to try and encourage the NHS to look into one miscarriage, instead of waiting for three.

She praised her famous sister for checking up on both her and her husband's mental health during the difficult time. Frankie has often been praised for candidly discussing her own struggle with depression in the past, and more recently, she stated that fashion and mental health can go hand-in-hand.

"It’s weird because it can either make you feel worse or feel better. It’s a double-edged sword," she told Stylist ahead of the launch of her F.W.Bridge collection at F&F.

"I can sometimes feel like I really don’t want to put make-up on or think about what I’m wearing, but on the other hand, I know that getting up, putting on an outfit that you’re comfortable in and makes you feel good, putting on make-up or doing your hair can really make you feel better if that’s what you usually do and how you feel best. And I think, sometimes, before you do feel better, you’ve almost got to fake it until you make it."

She also discussed how her fashion sense has changed since turning 30, stating that she likes to "redefine" items in her wardrobe. "We’re constantly told that when you hit 30, you can’t wear particular things because you need to be giving off a certain image. Especially if you’ve had kids, it’s really difficult to kind of find your groove again with fashion.

"I think the answer is really about redefining what you wear, but you can do that slowly instead of getting rid of your wardrobe and starting again. Sometimes, things that were your easy, go-to, comfortable outfits don’t work anymore, but it’s about making swaps.

"Nowadays, my failsafe outfit is a pair of black trousers with a vest top and an oversized blazer – I can style it with jewellery, sunglasses and handbags to make it feel different."

