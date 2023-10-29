Pregnant Emily Andre glows in gorgeous tangerine mini dress during sun-soaked family holiday

Peter Andre's wife, Emily, looked picture-perfect at the weekend as she soaked up the sunshine in Cyprus.

In photos shared to Instagram, 34-year-old Emily, who is pregnant with her third child, is pictured wearing a zesty satin frock complete with spaghetti straps and a chic cowl neckline.

© Instagram Emily looked flawless in her orange mini dress

The NHS doctor elevated her holiday outfit with a pair of dazzling silver sandals, a simple silver necklace and a pair of elegant hoop earrings.

For an added dose of glamour, Emily wore her Rapunzel tresses down loose in a sleek style and highlighted her pretty features with warm, smokey eyeshadow, a radiant blusher, fluttery mascara and a glossy lipstick. Perfection!

© Instagram The couple are expecting their third child together

She appeared in high spirits as she cosied up to her husband Peter who rocked a funky striped shirt and a pair of black aviator sunglasses.

Amongst the joyous images, 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter also included a sweet snapshot of Emily bonding with her daughter Amelia, nine, and her stepdaughter, Princess, 16.

Switching up her holiday wardrobe, Emily donned a silky, duck egg blue shirt dress which she elevated with her trusty silver sandals for a simple yet stylish holiday look.

© Instagram Emily shares a close bond with her stepdaughter Princess

Captioning the images, Peter gushed in his caption: "Had a beautiful few days at our Cyprus home [house emoji]. Back home now and ready for Halloween [pumpkin emoji].

"@dr_emily_official @officialprincess_andre Amelia and Theodorable . Junior had gigs so stayed back for the first time @officialjunior_andre."

Fans and friends adored the family update, with one commenting: "Emily looking amazing. Pregnancy obviously suits her," while another penned: "Pregnancy suits you Emily! You are glowing," followed by a couple of red heart emojis.

© Getty Images Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

A third wrote: "Looking fabulous Emily," and a fourth added: "Wow what a beautiful tranquil place no wonder you both love it there!!"

Emily and Peter, who tied the knot in 2015, announced their joyous pregnancy news earlier this month.

WATCH: Emily Andre enjoys family day out with husband Peter and kids Amelia and Theo

In a joint Instagram post, the duo shared a heartwarming selfie which showed Emily clasping a string of sonogram photos. Alongside their photo, they penned: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

Awestruck fans and friends inundated the comments section with heartfelt congratulatory messages. "I knew you weren't doneeeeee!!!! Omg!! Buzzing for you both babe!!! Congratulations," noted one, while a second gushed: "Such amazing news my friend - family is everything."

A third agreed: "Congratulations to you both, another little one to cherish," and a fourth commented: "Congratulations guys, another gorgeous little Andre [is going to] enter the world. Amazing."

Peter and Emily's bundle of joy is set to join the couple's beautiful, blended family. Whilst the smitten duo share daughter Amelia and son Theo, Peter is also a doting dad to Junior and Princess whom he shares with his ex, Katie Price.