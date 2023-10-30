Victoria Beckham's ultra modern closet at £31m London home is a fashion playground for Harper

Harper Beckham might just be the luckiest 12-year-old ever, not only having fashion designer Victoria as her mum but getting to enjoy and take advantage of her mother's enviable closet and wardrobe.

Victoria, 49, posted a video to her Instagram on Monday to model and tell her huge following about the stunning pink slip dress she designed for Kim Kardashian for Paris Fashion Week and, in the process, she gave fans a glimpse inside her dressing room at the Beckham's £31 million London townhouse.

As the mother-of-four took the selfie video in the mirror, many details of the designer's walk-in wardrobe could be seen. The colour scheme has neutral, cream tones, allowing the clothes and accessories to add colour and style to the room.

The room boasts a simple yet gorgeous cream carpet complete with a matching tub chair, no doubt extremely comfy to sit on when pondering outfit choices! The wardrobes are tall with plenty of storage facilities and built in drawers – giving the fashionista an abundance of space for clothes, bags and accessories. Each wardrobe also has shelves above so that shoes can be displayed.

Above Victoria in the video is a large, eye-catching ceiling lamp, offering plenty of lighting for the video now that the autumns nights are drawing in.

Meanwhile, another post the Spice Girls singer shared on Sunday evening showed her reunited with her four children in their London townhouse as they gathered on the stairs for some lovely family portraits.

In the snaps, the proud mother-of-four has her arms around her boys: Brookyln, 24, Romeo, 21, and 18-year-old Cruz, as they stood at the bottom of the stairs. Another photo saw the girls get involved including Harper, plus Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan.

Noticeably absent was the patriarch of the Beckham family, David, which prompted Victoria to write: "Night in with the kids!!! We miss you! @Davidbeckham."

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria posed for a photo with her son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law, Nicola

Meanwhile, the Beckhams have been spending a lot of time in Miami, Florida, recently where they own a $24 million penthouse. The residence is located in the One Hundred Museum building, which was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and features incredible amenities for its 100 tenants.

© Megan Briggs The Beckhams have been spending time in Miami for David's work

Each apartment boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Miami skyline, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

© Samir Hussein Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

The family have been spending plenty of time Stateside since David now manages his own football team, Inter Miami. It also allows them more time to spend with their eldest, Brooklyn, who recently moved over to the US after marrying American actress Nicola last year.