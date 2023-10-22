Victoria Beckham rocks angelic bridal-like gown worlds away from her bright purple wedding dress

Victoria Beckham proved her sartorial prowess on Saturday, joining forces with the likes of Winnie Harlow and Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Messi for a lavish celebration in Miami.

The wife of David Beckham, 49, rallied to support her close friend Isabel Grutman on the launch of her ‘Le Sud’ fashion collection, looking angelic in a satin ivory gown for the star-studded occasion.

The former Spice Girl epitomised ethereal beauty in the bridal-like dress from her eponymous fashion brand. Complete with angelic flutter sleeves, a waist-defining ruched detail and ethereal rippling skirt, Victoria could easily have been a bride in the regal satin gown.

© Taci Veloso Victoria Beckham (R) wore a breathtaking ivory gown as she posed beside Antonella Messi and Lu Wodzik

VB slipped into towering pointed-toe heels and accessorised with a party of delicate gold accessories.

The mother-of-four wore her brunette tresses in tumbling curls, rocking a full face of Victoria Beckham Beauty products to define her natural features.

When power couple David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999, nobody could have expected their electric purple bride and groom attire for their reception - world’s away from the fashion designer’s monochrome, minimal and luxury sense of style today.

After saying ‘I do’ in an enchanting Vera Wang ivory bridal dress, Victoria and David defied expectations in purple Antonio Berardi outfits for their wedding reception. Victoria’s plum-hued dress had a one-shoulder strap of flowers, which matched David’s corsage.

© Netflix The couple got married at Luttrellstown Castle

Former England footballer David was not as impressed by their wedding outfits in retrospect, stating he didn't think they had aged well.

© Instagram David and Victoria wore the brightest purple outfits

"I'm trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don't know when that happened," David said in his new Netflix docuseries. "I think I just took Victoria's lead on it, but what were we thinking?"

Victoria had a different view on their nuptials, however, looking back on their colourful day with fondness. “But it was fun. We weren’t worried what other people were going to say,” she replied.