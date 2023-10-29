Elizabeth Hurley pays emotional tribute to co-star Matthew Perry – see rare photos

Elizabeth Hurley took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her Serving Sara co-star Matthew Perry upon learning of his tragic death on Saturday, October 28.

She shared several rare photos from the promotional cycle for the 2002 romantic-comedy, plus the film's official poster, and wrote an emotional message for him.

"RIP Matthew Perry. So sad to hear the news of his passing. He was an incredibly talented comedian and a lovely man x," she penned.

Fans left comments like: "It really is a great loss, a great actor and a great professional has left, rest in peace," and: "What a shame! A big hearted man! A great actor!" as well as: "Beautiful photos of you both and lovely tribute to a great man."

The British actress and model, 58, starred in the film alongside the late actor and Bruce Campbell. According to the film's official synopsis: "The story follows a process server given the assignment to serve a British socialite with divorce papers, but is persuaded to serve her husband instead so that she can get a larger portion of his money in the divorce."

While the film performed poorly both critically and commercially, it remains a favorite among Matthew's fans, having been released at the height of the popularity of Friends.

His other notable on-screen credits include the 2000 film The Whole Nine Yards and its 2005 sequel The Whole Ten Yards, the film 17 Again (2009), and the TV shows Ally McBeal (2002), The West Wing (2003), The Ron Clark Story (2006), Mr. Sunshine (2011), and The Odd Couple reboot (2015-17).

The film came out when the beloved sitcom was in its eighth season, its most critically acclaimed season to date, and it would be two more years till the show finally came to a close.

© Getty Images The two co-stars became friends during the making of the movie

Tributes to the Canadian-American actor have poured in from several of his closest friends and colleagues over the years, including fan Adele during her Vegas residency, his Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, friend Selma Blair, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

It was reported that Matthew, aged 54, was found dead after apparently drowning in his hot tub at his California home. His family shared a statement with People on Sunday, saying: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.

© Shutterstock His family shared a statement as well

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

In a statement previously shared with HELLO!, Warner Bros., the studio behind Friends, penned: "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry.

© Getty Images Matthew was 54 when he died

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."