Sofia Vergara is a 90s dream in waist-cinching double denim look

Sofia Vergara is nothing short of a style icon and her latest look has not disappointed. The America's Got Talent judge, 51, debuted an incredible double denim ensemble which is giving us all the trendy 90s inspiration we'll ever need.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram to share sweet photos from time enjoying empanadas preparing for a Latin World Entertainment event in an outfit we can't get enough of. Sofia wore a dark-wash denim shirt with an open collar and rolled-up sleeves.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara tucks in wearing a fabulous denim shirt

© Instagram Sofia Vergara showed off her denim look in a bathroom selfie

The Hot Pursuit star paired the shirt with a trendy midi-fit denim skirt which was fitted to the knee where it frilled out for a feminine touch. She tucked the shirt into her skirt to appear like a denim dress with a cooler edge.

Keeping in with the mid-wash denim hues, the TV judge paired her denim ensemble with a Chanel quilted cross-body bag in the same blue. The look was completed with a pair of platform heels in a khaki shade.

© Instagram Sofia wore a stunning natural makeup look

So as not to undermine the understated utility feel of the outfit, Sofia opted for minimal accessories - a simple silver watch, metallic rings, and a bracelet made from stones. The gold statement earrings that peeked out from her straightened locks added her characteristic touch of glamour.

© Instagram Sofia's denim skirt was so flattering

As fans come to expect of the Chef actress, Sofia wore effortlessly chic makeup which complemented the casual look. The star wore a your-lips-but-better natural lip colour, a bushy brow, and a soft touch of bronze matte eyeshadow.

© Instagram Sofia wore her hair down and straight

We have become accustomed to taking style tips from Sofia – especially when it comes to denim. The star wowed in a pair of mid-wash skinny jeans just last week, styling them with a black lace camisole on a date with surgeon Justin Saliman, after her recent split from husband Joe Manganiello.

© Instagram Sofia wore a denim shirt

Sofia is also one to watch when it comes to dressing up. The actress caught our attention in stunning sun-soaked photos with her AGT co-stars wearing a strapless green dress to die for. The gown was strapless, featured a slinky corset bodice, and was in a stunning emerald hue. As in the recent photos of her double denim ensemble, the star wore straight for an effortlessly glamorous look.

© Instagram America's Got Talent stars Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Terry Crews on a waterfront outing with friends and family

Sofia also wowed in candid Instagram pictures she shared from a night out at Beyonce's 'Renaissance Tour' concert. The actress paired a sheer black lacy corset with a shiny black midi skirt for a look that epitomised sultry glamour.

© Instagram Sofia posed next to Norvina as they enjoyed the Beyonce concert

A silver sparkly crossbody bag and brown-toned nude lip completed the outfit perfectly. She was spotted alongside Norvina, the daughter of the CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills Anastasia Soare, and her own niece, Claudia Vergara.

The strapless Nadine Merabi jumpsuit in bright pink that Sofia wore on the AGT set was also a major tick. She paired the showstopping piece with statement pink jewel jewellery and a rosy pink makeup look.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara stunned in Nadine Merabi

Her fans on Instagram were quick to complement the outfit. One said: "WOW! Stunning as always", whilst another wrote: "Wow Sofia, you really are wonderful."

DISCOVER: Sofia Vergara walks off AGT stage after relationship status is brought up

The star looked a far cry from her signature glam in new photos released for her upcoming role as Griselda Blanco, a real-life Colombian drug lord, in Netflix's upcoming miniseries, Griselda. The star wore a face of prosthetics and a bobbed brunette wig.