10 rare photos of Carrie and Boris Johnson's children Wilfred, Romy and Frank

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie share three children together: Wilfred, age three, Romy, one, and three-month-old baby Frank, whom they welcomed on 11 July this year.

The family live in a beautiful £3.8million Grade II-listed house situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire.

Media consultant Carrie, 35, often shares photos of the family’s home life on her Instagram page. From sweet moments at home to treasured family holidays, the mother-of-three gives her followers a glimpse into her private world.

WATCH: Carrie Johnson shares sweet video with son Wilfred

See 10 rare snaps of Carrie and Boris’ three children below…

Carrie Johnson's kids at Halloween

Wilfred and Romy go trick-or-treating

Carrie shared this sweet snap of her son Wilfred and daughter Romy having fun on Halloween - doesn't Wilf look so like his politician dad with those blonde locks?

Aw! Little Frank Johnson was one cute pumpkin baby in this video, shared by his mum on Instagram. Definitely our favourite Halloween trend of 2023!

© Instagram Wilfred looked so grown up riding a donkey!

Wilfred looked to be having a ball going for a donkey ride in this sweet snap.

Summer fun for Boris Johnson's children

© Instagram Romy looked so sweet as she relaxed on the beach

Romy looks to be taking after her mum wavy-haired mum in this summer picture as she had fun digging on the beach.

© Instagram Boris and Carrie share three children together

Wilfred looked so sweet playing in the sea in the summer next to a paddleboard.

Carrie and Boris welcome baby Frank

Carrie and Boris welcomed their third child together in July 2023, naming their son, Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson.

Boris took his daughter to a zoo

A rare snap of Boris with his daughter Romy when the pair visited the giraffes at a zoo together.

Wilfred is already used to his big brother duties!

What a gorgeous photo! Big brother Wilfred tucks in his baby brother Frank - a heartwarming sibling moment.

Carrie Johnson and her daughter

© Instagram The mother-of-three twinned with her daughter in Barbie pink

More beach fun for Carrie and her daughter Romy - love the pink ladies.

Carrie shared this snap back in May, captioning the picture: "Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming…She soon will!"