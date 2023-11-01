10 rare photos of Carrie and Boris Johnson's children Wilfred, Romy and Frank

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie share three children together: Wilfred, age three, Romy, one, and three-month-old baby Frank, whom they welcomed on 11 July this year.
The family live in a beautiful £3.8million Grade II-listed house situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire.
Media consultant Carrie, 35, often shares photos of the family’s home life on her Instagram page. From sweet moments at home to treasured family holidays, the mother-of-three gives her followers a glimpse into her private world.
See 10 rare snaps of Carrie and Boris’ three children below…
Carrie Johnson's kids at Halloween
Carrie shared this sweet snap of her son Wilfred and daughter Romy having fun on Halloween - doesn't Wilf look so like his politician dad with those blonde locks?
Aw! Little Frank Johnson was one cute pumpkin baby in this video, shared by his mum on Instagram. Definitely our favourite Halloween trend of 2023!
Wilfred looked to be having a ball going for a donkey ride in this sweet snap.
Summer fun for Boris Johnson's children
Romy looks to be taking after her mum wavy-haired mum in this summer picture as she had fun digging on the beach.
Wilfred looked so sweet playing in the sea in the summer next to a paddleboard.
Carrie and Boris welcome baby Frank
Carrie and Boris welcomed their third child together in July 2023, naming their son, Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson.
A rare snap of Boris with his daughter Romy when the pair visited the giraffes at a zoo together.
What a gorgeous photo! Big brother Wilfred tucks in his baby brother Frank - a heartwarming sibling moment.
Carrie Johnson and her daughter
More beach fun for Carrie and her daughter Romy - love the pink ladies.
Carrie shared this snap back in May, captioning the picture: "Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming…She soon will!"