Sofia Vergara, 54, wows fans in white thong as she showcases incredible physique in epic throwback photo

Sofia Vergara, the Colombian sensation known for her timeless beauty, recently set social media abuzz with a '90s throwback photo that showcased her sun-kissed skin against the backdrop of Miami's pristine waters.

Clad only in a white thong and a silver necklace, Sofia's photo wasn't just a testament to her enduring beauty; it also carried an important message about skincare.

At 51, Sofia is more committed than ever to skin health, attributing her dedication to the years of basking in the sun without protection.

"The reason why I’m religious now about using Transforma at [age] 51,” she revealed. “All those years of unprotected sun in the 90s!!!" she confessed, simultaneously using the moment to promote her skincare brand, 'Toty.'

The 'Modern Family' star has been engaging her fans and followers with her entrepreneurial ventures, particularly with the recent promotion of her serum 'Transforma.'

The excitement among her followers is palpable, with comments flooding in praising the efficacy of the product. "I want to try this so bad! Looks amazing," one fan exclaimed, while another shared their positive experience: "I love it so much … what an incredible serum .. my skin is singing ‘glow glow’.”

Sofia Vergara showed off her denim look in a bathroom selfie

Beyond her beauty empire, Sofia has been juggling multiple projects. Her collaboration with Walmart has been ongoing, and she recently teased fans with pictures from a photoshoot where she donned a 2-piece floral pajama set.

Sofia further highlighted her collection's versatility by featuring "nude" bodysuits available in various shades like black, white, and brown. This launch comes as a part of Sofia’s continued ventures, showcasing her ability to blend comfort with style seamlessly.

© Instagram Sofia Vegara's Walmart bodysuit in available in white

On the personal front, following her split from actor Joe Manganiello, Sofia has been taking time for herself. Yet, her personal life remains a topic of interest to her fans, especially after she was spotted on what seemed to be a romantic outing in Beverly Hills.

Accompanied by orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, Sofia was photographed in his car en route to a restaurant. For the occasion, she was styled in a chic black corset top paired with wide-leg velvet pants and elevated by black heeled platforms, presenting an image of poise and elegance.

© Instagram Sofia Vegara's Walmart bodysuit in available in black

Reports suggest that this dinner was an exploratory step for the two, a chance to connect and learn about each other.

While the possibility of future outings between Sofia and the surgeon has been a subject of curiosity, no subsequent dates have been reported as of yet.

Sofia's multifaceted career and vibrant personal life serve as a testament to her dynamism and adaptability. Whether through the lens of a camera on a photoshoot, the boardroom where she makes strategic business decisions, or navigating the delicate nuances of personal relationships, Sofia approaches life with a spirit of enthusiasm and resilience.

© Getty Sofia Vergara's coral outfit wowed fans

Her journey from Colombian starlet to Hollywood icon and successful entrepreneur is not just a narrative of fame but also one of self-evolution and dedication to personal well-being.

Her latest posts and public appearances continue to inspire a dialogue about the importance of self-care and self-love, especially as they relate to the impact of our past lifestyles on our current selves. As Sofia champions the cause of skincare, she also shines a light on the broader conversation of aging gracefully in an industry often critiqued for its harsh standards.

Meanwhile, her personal life remains a captivating subplot for her admirers, who are keen to see if love will once again find a chapter in the storybook of her life.

The romantic escapades, the shimmering limelight, and her thriving business initiatives coalesce to paint the picture of a woman who is as versatile and vibrant as the roles she portrays and the products she creates.

