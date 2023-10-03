Geri Halliwell-Horner is so chic as she heads back to school for incredible announcement

Geri Halliwell-Horner was over the moon on Tuesday as she finally released her young adults' book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen. The singer has been sharing plenty of insights in the lead-up to its release with fans online.

The release date also coincides with 'Mean Girls Day' an annual celebration that fans of the 2004 film mark following a line in the movie. As you can see in the clip below, Geri paid her own homage to the film, sitting in a classroom as she announced the date, before leaving her desk while students began throwing paper around.

WATCH: Geri Halliwell-Horner channels Mean Girls for major announcement

Geri looked so chic in her all-white outfit, paired with white trainers, and she had her signature red looks styled into beautiful tresses that cascaded down her shoulder.

In her caption, she commented: "It's October 3rd. Happy release day to @rosiefrostfalconqueen! Available wherever books are sold," and fans were quick to share their delight in the comments.

© Instagram Geri's book has finally been released

One enthused: "Quoting Mean Girls [heart emojis] can't wait for my signed copy to arrive and listen to the tracks. Hope to see more songs released," while a second posted: "Congrats Geri, I'm waiting for mine to arrive. Wish you all the best in the world."

A third penned: "I literally thought you were gonna quote Mean Girls then haha @gerihalliwellhorner can't wait to meet you next week and head WHSmith after uni," and a fourth said: "The best day in 2023!!!! @rosiefrostfalconqueen born and the world have a new hero!!!! Go on queen @gerihalliwellhorner give us a trilogy."

© Instagram Geri has shared plenty of updates with her fans

The book was first announced last year, and Geri has been drumming up support for the project over the recent weeks as the publication date drew ever closer.

Last month, she took to social media and took fans on a small unboxing as she showed off the book's cover, and revealed high praise for the tome from famed Tracey Beaker author Jacqueline Wilson.

© Rudy Carezzevoli - Formula 1 Husband Christian will be so proud of his wife

Reading the quote from the author, Geri enthused: "She likes it. This is a dream come true!"

As ever, the mum-of-two was dressed in her signature colour of white, as she unveiled the books in an expansive room inside her country home, and with its wall-length windows it resembled a palace.

© Instagram We can't wait to see what the singer gets up to next!

At the time, Geri wrote: "The first UK copies of @RosieFrostFalconQueen are in!! So happy to see it and hold it in my hands. Only two more weeks!" Fans were quick to offer their support including close friend Emma Bunton who commented: "Yay, so proud my clever friend," while a second added: "So excited to read soon!! Please one more signing date in London!!!"

MORE: Geri Horner confuses fans by posing in lace blouse and pencil skirt

READ: Geri Halliwell-Horner makes heartbreaking revelation about childhood