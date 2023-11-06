Pink stuns in glam sequined bodysuit after family health challenges

Pink was back on stage on the weekend, wowing fans at New York’s Madison Square Garden for the latest leg of her spectacular Trustfall tour.

“Got the party started, Night 2 TONIGHT,” posted the singer and mother-of-two on her Instagram page beside a compilation of clips from her glittering stage performance.

Pink, 44, looked incredible in a mirrored and sequined pink bodysuit which featured a risqué deep plunging V neckline.

The star matched her costume to her fabulous pink platform-heeled boots which showed off her toned legs and a dragon tattoo on her thigh.

Her trademark short blonde hair was styled in a cool quiff and the songstress added some pink eyeshadow to complete her look.

© Adela Loconte/Shutterstock Pink stuns in shimmering bodysuit

Pink’s New York concerts come after the singer took a break from touring due to medical challenges within her family. The singer had revealed a sudden family emergency necessitated the postponement of her upcoming concerts.

© Adela Loconte/Shutterstock Pink rocked the stage in New York

Sharing the distressing news on Instagram, Pink said: "I am genuinely heartbroken to let my Tacoma audience know that the shows scheduled for October 17 and 18 will be postponed.

“We're collaborating with Live Nation to find alternative dates. My family is currently dealing with medical challenges that demand our undivided attention. I deeply apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused."

Pink didn’t elaborate on the nature of the family health situation, however, this isn't the first time she had to reschedule. In September, she was battling a sinus infection, which led to the rescheduling of one of her shows for November.

© Instagram/Pink Pink called Gwen Stefani her 'big sister'

Back in June, Pink wore a similarly stunning one-piece costume for her set at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, where she was supported by Gwen Stefani.

The What About Us singer rocked a silver, glitter bodysuit with a plunging neckline, while the No Doubt star looked equally as edgy in a hot pink bra, white t-shirt and ripped denim hot pants.

"I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister," Pink wrote paying tribute to Gwen on her Instagram page.

"You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room. Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover. I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you."

Gwen immediately responded by writing: "I love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend. U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this."