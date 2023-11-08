Chelsea Handler is a fan of showing off her incredible figure in tiny bikinis on social media – but on Tuesday she opted for a more elegant appearance at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

The 48-year-old looked sensational in a royal blue strapless dress that skimmed her toned physique as she posed for photos at the annual event, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Chelsea's frock boasted intricate embroidered detailing, a cinched waist, and a full skirt that flared out from the hips and fell to her ankles. She accessorized with a small black clutch, black pointed-toe heels, and delicate jewelry, leaving her neckline bare to showcase her décolletage.

As for her hair and makeup, Chelsea opted for soft glam and rocked a glossy nude lip, highlighted cheeks, and expertly crafted waves in her hair.

Chelsea's youthful appearance isn't surprising as over the last few years, she has become more focused on her health, especially when it comes to her diet. "I eat every three to four hours," she told Women's Health.

"I always make sure I have something every three to four hours because a nutritionist once taught me it's the best way to control your blood sugar levels."

She explained: "I think when you consistently feed your body, you have less of an inclination to [pig out]. I like to eat light, and I don't overdo it now. When I'm eating, I take my time and pay attention to when I'm full."

Chelsea Handler's diet

To get the most out of her day, Chelsea always wakes up at 6 a.m. "It doesn't matter what country or what state or what time zone I'm in, I always wake up at six exactly. My biorhythm knows that it's 6 a.m. somewhere, just like it knows it's five o'clock somewhere when I need to start drinking."

A typical daily diet for Chelsea consists of fresh celery juice first thing in the morning followed by scrambled egg whites with avocado for breakfast a few hours later.

"I try and go for as long as I can without eating in the morning," she said. "I usually work out from 8 to 9, and then eat after." For lunch, she opts for turkey wrapped in iceberg lettuce with avocado, mustard, and organic mayonnaise, or arugula and Parmesan salad.

Dinner will either be turkey meatballs or plant-based chicken nuggets. "There are like five stock items in my fridge at all times: sliced turkey, turkey meatballs (which I love to heat up with tomato sauce), Parmesan, arugula, and vegetarian chicken nuggets," she revealed.

"I don't like heavy foods, like pasta with cream sauce, the way I used to," she added. "I just don't like the way I feel after. I stay away from heavy rice and gluten and anything like that."

Meanwhile, Chelsea was in good company at the ceremony – which honors some of the most visionary women in the world. She was joined by Brooke Shields, Millie Bobby Brown, Selma Blair, Mary J. Blige, and Mariska Hargitay among others.

