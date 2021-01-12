Khloe Kardashian opens up about niece Dream in heartfelt message Rob Kardashian's daughter often spends time with her aunt Khloe

Khloe Kardashian is a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews, as well as a proud mum to her two-year-old daughter True.

The Good American founder is often pictured with her four-year-old niece Dream Kardashian, who splits her time between her dad Rob Kardashian and mum Blac Chyna's homes.

Dream is regularly photographed with Khloe and True on the reality star's Instagram page, and her proud aunty made a heartfelt comment about her to her fans over the weekend.

In the comments section of a photograph of the trio in the garden together, one fan had written: "I love seeing Dream with her cousins."

Khloe was quick to reply, responding: "Dream is the best! We love being with her so so much."

Dream is Rob's only child, and has featured in several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians since she was born, although the doting dad has taken a back seat from the limelight himself.

Rob is an incredibly proud father and his parenting was praised by sister Kendall Jenner last December during her appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden last December.

The model was asked to rank her siblings in order of their parenting skills, and put her brother in first place. "I'd say that Rob is No. 1. He's so good to his daughter!"

She added: "They're actually all amazing. They really are, like can't make it up! I swear." However, Kendall ended up upsetting oldest sister Kourtney, after ranking her in last place.

"It would be like, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney. They're all amazing", she added.

Khloe, meanwhile, loves nothing more than being a mum and aunt. During an interview on SiriusXM, the reality star opened up about the possibility of expanding her family in the future.

On having more children, Khloe said: "I don't think I could handle the amount she's [Kris Jenner] had, but I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would. I think with the state of the world, that scares me more.

"I am totally content with True. If all I had was True, she's fulfilled everything I could have wanted. She's so perfect. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I am fine with it," she added.

