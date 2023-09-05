Nicole Kidman stuns in new beach photo and her legs go on for miles

Nicole Kidman's latest beach look is one for the books. The stunning star celebrated the end of summer with a trip to the shore and, as always, she managed to look effortlessly chic.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole wowed her followers with a pair of images in which she was kicking up the sand at the waters edge and getting her bare feet wet too.

Rather than wear a swimsuit, Nicole donned a pair of figure-flattering jeans, which showed off her long, lean legs, and teamed them with a beautiful top with billowing sleeves.

Her hair was worn in a casual updo and Nicole completed her look with a visor which shielded her eyes from the sun.

She simply captioned the post with three sunshine emojis as fans weighed in on her appearance.

"I hope you’re having a lovely labor day with your family," wrote one, while a second said: "You are gorgeous."

Others noticed there were two sets of footprints in the sand, and asked if she was spending the holiday with her husband, Keith Urban, and their daughters, Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12.

Despite her and Keith's hectic work schedules, they pride themselves on being hands-on parents. They try not to take projects at the same time as one another, so that one of them is always home for the children.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there," she said in the past.

They split their time between their home country of Australia and their stunning home in Nashville, Tennessee, where they have spent much of the summer.

The Hours actress recently opened up about the family dynamic when they're in Australia, and living near her sister too.

During her interview on the Something to Talk About podcast, she said: "There's a lot of great energy in our house and really different ideas that bounce around from all walks of life."

Nicole continued: "My sister [Antonia Kidman] has six children as well, so we have a lot of that. A lot of ages and a lot of perspectives on the world. Everyone has their voice, and I think it keeps you engaged in what's happening in the world."

Her girls have had various cameos in her TV shows and movies and Nicole says her oldest has expressed an interest in a career in directing.

Talking to DuJour, she confessed: "Through nothing I've done, though. She's learned to edit, and if I even offer to be in one of her films, the sense is I'm not getting anywhere near them."

She also added that Sunday had a strong personality and as a result keeps her mom on a "tight lock and key".

When Sunday directed a stage production of Annie, Nicole revealed: "All I wanted to do was whoop and holler. But I'm kept on a tight lock and key. I just want to go, 'You’re amazing.' But I'm not allowed to call out the window of the car or even compliment too much."

