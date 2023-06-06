Helena Christensen's 70s throwback is head-turning for so many reasons

The star was 16 when she accidentally entered and won the Miss Copenhagen competition

Helena Christensen has built a successful career in front of the camera but even before her modeling days it was clear she was a star in the making.

The 54-year-old Danish supermodel took a walk down memory lane recently and updated fans with a snapshot from her childhood.

In Helena's Instagram post, she appeared to be about seven years old and she gazed up at the camera with an adorable expression on her face.

But it was the hair which even Helena couldn't get over as her thick tresses were swept to one side on the top and styled into a mullet at the bottom. She wrote: "Hair peak passport photo," and fans couldn't help but comment.

"Is that a new Vogue cover?" teased one, while another added: "Gotta love the 70s - I had a boy equivalent haircut," while a third quipped: "Too freaking cute! Those beautiful eyes and face were destined as a #covergirl."

© Instagram/Helena Christensen Helena Christensen's childhood photo from the 70s is so cute

Helena's striking features were the talk of her followers as they remarked on the sweet photo. The mom-of-one has a son, Mingus Reedus, who is following in her modeling footsteps.

However, he also recently graduated college and his proud mother made it a family affair.

© Instagram Helena shares her son Mingus with ex Norman Reedus

Helena filmed her 23-year-old son and his father, Norman Reedus, 54, grinning as they left the ceremony, strolling along perfectly in sync as they raised their hands in unison and the resemblance is uncanny!

"You did it!," Helena captioned her special video, which garnered thousands of likes and congratulatory messages.One fan commented: "Wow Congrats to Mingus… Proud family… time goes by too fast… all the best," while another penned: "OMG!!!! Congratulations to Mingus! You and Norman must be so proud."

© Getty Images Helena has been a successful model for decades

Remarking on the strong resemblance between Norman and Mingus, one fan said: "Like father, like son."

Others could see Helena’s strong genes (including her iconic razor-sharp cheekbones) in Mingus. "Congrats and he is your doppelganger!!! Handsome!!," yet another fan wrote.

© Pool ARNAL/PAT Helena's fans said she was destined for stardom

Helena and her ex Norman welcomed Mingus in 1999 when they were dating. Following their split in 2003, the former couple have remained dedicated to co-parenting Mingus and both boast a close relationship with their son.

Norman, who is engaged to Diane Kruger, previously admitted things were a "little harder" dealing with separated parents when Mingus was younger.

© Instagram Helena's son is now modeling

"When Mingus was smaller, it was a little harder, going from two places," he told The New York Post in 2014. "[Now,] he has the best of both worlds. The only hard part is, ‘Where are his sweatpants? Are they at your house or at my house?'"

Discussing his relationship with Helena, he said: "She's a really cool girl. She's really smart and we laugh at the same c**p."

