Helena Christensen, 54, is a bombshell as she poses in her underwear in latest photos

Helena Christensen has proved she's still got her supermodel credentials as she shared a new set of photos on social media at the start of the week.

The Danish model took to Instagram to post pictures from her recent Vanity Fair Italia shoot, where she stunned in a sheer dress teamed with black lingerie, and in one image, posted completely nude!

The 54-year-old was more than happy with how the pictures turned out too, and wrote in the caption: "WOW thank you @luigiandiango for creating the editorial of my dreams. I got to box, be wet AND have big hair!! What an iconic issue of so many of the great supermodels @vanityfairfrance @vanityfairitalia @vanityfairspain @michael_philouze @camillastaerk @silbruinsma @sashahere."

VIDEO: Helena Christensen braves the cold as she plunges into the icy water

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "You are just a goddess!" while another wrote: "These pictures are everything." A third added: "WOW!"

The well-known star has been a familiar face on the fashion scene since the nineties, where back in 1990, she starred in the music video for Chris Isaak's song, Wicked Game.

The mother-of-one has featured in countless fashion campaigns over the years too, modeling for every brand from Chanel to Prada.

Alongside Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Elle Macpherson, the 'original supermodels' became as famous, if not more so, than the designers whose clothes they modeled.

© Photo: Instagram Helena Christensen is an iconic supermodel

“People tell me how much joy they have had growing up with the fashion, images and group of girls I was with,” she previously told HELLO! from her mountain hideaway in the Catskills, upstate New York.

“Very tender declarations of how much it meant to them and how much it means to them still.” Being the most in-demand models in fashion history, the supers would do eight shows a day during the international collections and worked for every big-name brand and prestigious magazine.

© David M. Benett Helena Christensen has a fabulous sense of style

"Working hard, but driving each other, at the height of her success Helena couldn’t comprehend the magnitude of their collective force. “It took me a long time to know what it really was and it’s actually still hard to describe.”

An active user of social media, Helena has used her platform to share her top beauty tips with her followers, including the secret to her youthful appearance. The star is an advocate for coldwater swims, which help keep her young.

© Instagram Helena with her son Mingus

Explaining the practice, she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido. "The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood.

The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm." Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

© Samir Hussein Helena Christensen on the red carpet

She also makes exercise a priority and enjoys some unique ways to stay in shape. Helena previously opened up about her fitness regime and revealed she loves pole dancing.

Helena was introduced to the art just a few years ago and told Condé Nast Traveller: "I box all year round and have just started learning how to pole dance, which is insanely hard. It's basically vertical ballet."

